Mann ki Baat: Live broadcast at the UN, special screenings for PM Modi’s 100th show | Latest India News
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made massive arrangements for the broadcast of the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ show on Sunday. The 100th episode of Modis’ monthly radio talk will air at 11am. The live broadcast of the program in the early hours of Sunday at UN Headquarters will be historic and unprecedented. It will be shown in the room of the UN Trusteeship Council.
BJP targets 4 lakh sites for ‘Mann Ki Baat’
The BJP is making every effort to make the 100th episode of Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio an ‘unprecedented’ mass awareness program and has planned to hold installations at an average of 100 venues in each constituency of the country. congregation across the country for people to listen to this.
BJP sources told PTI news agency that the party will make arrangements in about four lakh places, including overseas, for people to hear Modi’s speech, with party chairman JP Nadda overseeing the speech. whole exercise to make it a “historic” success.
In all Raj Bhawans, official residences of governors and homes of chief ministers of the BJP or its allies, arrangements have been made for prominent citizens to listen to the program.
Live broadcast at United Nations Headquarters
In a historic moment, the episode will be broadcast live at the United Nations headquarters in New York. Get ready for a historic moment as the 100th episode of PM Modis “Mann Ki Baat” goes live April 30 in the Trusteeship Council Chamber at @UN HQ! India’s Permanent Mission to the UN said in a tweet.
#MannKiBaat has become a monthly national tradition, inspiring millions to join India’s development journey, the Permanent Mission said.
The BJP arranged for the broadcast in 2,000 booth-level enclosures across Odisha and called on the people and other political parties, like the BJD and Congress, to listen. The episode will be historic as it is set to set a world record and the elaborate arrangement has been made so that it can reach more and more people, Odisha BJP Chairman Manmohan Samal said on Saturday.
Special screening at the Indian High Commission in London
The Indian High Commission in London, UK, will host a special screening of the episode at 6.30am on Sunday. “@HCI_London is hosting a special screening of #MannKiBaat tomorrow at 6.30am. #MannKiBaatAt100. Tune in for the 100th Maan Ki Baat on April 30, 2023,” the Indian High Commission in London tweeted on Saturday.
Studies show the program has fostered inclusivity
Studies have shown that over 100 million people have connected with Mann Ki Baat at least once, it speaks directly to people, celebrates local change makers and people’s achievements and has influenced people to action positive. A survey conducted by IIM Rohtak revealed that there were 23 million regular listeners of Mann Ki Baat and 96% of the population was aware of the radio program.
Modi’s powerful and decisive leadership and emotional connection with the audience were cited as reasons for the program’s popularity among listeners, according to the survey.
The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation said the radio program has evolved into an inspirational platform encouraging sustainable progress on priority themes that are central to India’s efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.
Since its inception in 2014, the monthly radio program has become a key pillar of the government’s citizen awareness programme, the study titled “Mann KI BaatA Decade of Reflection” added.
The objective of the study, according to the report, was to perform a quantitative and qualitative textual analysis of 99 transcripts of Mann Ki Baat episodes published from 2014 to 2023 using text mining tools as well as to identify the most discussed thematic areas in the programme.
The Ministry of Tourism plans “100 days of action”
From an all-India design challenge for entrepreneurs to develop substitutes for single-use plastic items to youth visits to lighthouses, the Union Ministry of Tourism has planned ‘100 Days of Action’ to mark the 100th episode of Mann ki Baat airing. The ministry will celebrate the 100th episode through its Yuva Tourism Clubs.
The ministry has formed 30,000 Yuva tourism clubs so far, he said, adding that it proposes to increase the number to 50,000 within 100 days from May 1.
Modi mentioned tourism from time to time on “Mann ki Baat”.
Woman gives birth at Mann Ki Baat Conclave
Poonam Devi, a self-help group member from Uttar Pradesh who was rushed to hospital after experiencing pain during childbirth while attending the Mann Ki [email protected] conclave in New Delhi, gave birth to a baby boy.
The 24-year-old had traveled to the national capital from Samaisa village near Lakhimpur Kheri as a special guest as Modi mentioned her achievements in creating additional sources of income for women in one episodes of Mann Ki Baat, his monthly radio station. program.
Vice-Chancellor of Jamia greets Mann ki Baat
Vice Chancellor Jamia Millia Islamia praised the program saying it was a game changer for everyone and became the cornerstone of Indian broadcasting.
Najma Akhtar made the remarks during an event where she published the special issue of “Media Mimansa” Journal on “Mann ki Baat” at the university’s MF Husain Art Gallery, according to a statement.
