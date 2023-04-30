Erdogan returns to the electoral trail after his illness DW 29/04/2023





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made his first public appearance in three days on Saturday after what his office called a stomach infection kept him out of the election for days before the country surrendered at the polls next month. Erdogan addressed a crowd at an air show, Teknofest, in Istanbul and threw flowers at supporters who came with Turkish flags. Alongside the 69-year-old Turkish president were Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibah. Azerbaijan and Libya have both used Turkish combat drones, amid conflicts, and these unmanned machines are set to feature at the weekend’s aviation festival. The Turkish diaspora in Germany at the polls To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video The disease hit live on TV Erdogan was no longer in the public eye since he fell ill on live television on Tuesday night. His TV appearance had sparked a wave of rumors about his condition and led the government to share a screenshot of some of these instances and call them nonsense. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Erdogan suffered from gastroenteritis, a digestive problem that can be treated easily and usually clears up within a few days. Addressing the crowd, Erdogan spoke about the government’s efforts to help the victims of February’s violent earthquake which killed more than 50,000 people. During his speech, he did not talk about this week’s health crisis, instead focusing on the launch of what he called a new “century of Turkey”. Azerbaijan’s first lady Mehriban Aliyeva (in the back seat) and her husband Ilham (off camera) traveled to the event in the same car as Erdogan Image: Ali Atmaca/AA/picture alliance A military pilot named for a space mission At the Teknofest aerospace technology event, Erdogan revealed Turkey’s candidate for the country’s first manned mission to the International Space Station in late 2023. Military pilot Alper Gezeravci has been chosen for what is expected to be a short 14-day stay on the ISS, Erdogan told the crowd. A rocket engineer was chosen as the alternate candidate, he said. Erdogan often uses ambitious technology or defense projects as selling points on the election campaign. His main rival in the elections Kemal Kliicdaroglu announced on Friday his intention to establish a space research center in Istanbul in the event of victory. Turkey quake victims doubt government’s reconstruction promises To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video jsi/,msh (AFP, dpa)

