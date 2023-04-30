Donald Trump’s former national security adviser calls for closer ties with Taiwan





Former U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton delivers a speech during the XII Global Symposium on Taiwan National Affairs in Taipei, Taiwan, April 29, 2023. | Photo credit: AP

A former U.S. national security adviser called for deeper interaction between his country and Taiwan during a Saturday visit to the self-governing island, which has seen an increase in military threats from China.

John Bolton, a potential Republican candidate for president in 2024, told a pro-Taiwan independence event in Taipei that national security teams on both sides needed to develop contingency plans on how to respond to actions that Beijing could take, warning it would be too late once a year. the attack occurs.

And we need to tell China and Russia what the consequences are if they take action against Taiwan. Not just in the immediate response, but in the longer term, to basically excommunicate China from the international economic system if it takes military action against Taiwan or attempts to blockade it,” Bolton said.

Bolton, hawkish national security adviser to former President Donald Trump, began his week-long trip to Taiwan on Wednesday. The visit reflects the importance of the island’s democracy as an issue in next year’s US presidential election amid heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing.

Taiwan and China separated in 1949 following a civil war that ended with the Communist Party ruling the mainland. The island has never been part of the People’s Republic of China, but Beijing says it must unite with the mainland, by force if necessary.

The United States remains Taiwan’s closest military and political ally, despite the lack of formal diplomatic relations between them. US law requires Washington to treat all threats to the island as matters of grave concern, although it remains ambiguous whether US forces would be sent to help defend the island.

Bolton said the backlog of U.S. military sales to Taiwan is estimated at $19 billion and needs to be resolved.

Part of this is an American problem. Our defense industrial base is no longer as strong as it used to be. We need to improve this for global reasons, but particularly for Taiwan, he said.

On Friday, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said the Chinese military had flown 38 fighter jets and other combat aircraft near Taiwan. It was the largest such flight demonstration since the major military exercise in which it simulated the island’s closure after the sensitive April 5 meeting between Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and the President of the United States House, Kevin McCarthy. China opposes any exchanges at the official level between Taiwan and other governments.

Later on Friday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army also issued a protest against the flight of a US Navy P-8A Poseidon anti-submarine patrol aircraft across the Taiwan Strait, calling it a provocation. openly mediated by the United States. said Thursday’s flight was consistent with international law and demonstrates the United States’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Bolton is due to join a banquet on Monday hosted by the Formosan Association for Public Affairs, a pro-independence organization based in Washington, D.C. Tsai will also attend the event.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/donald-trumps-former-national-security-adviser-calls-for-closer-ties-with-taiwan/article66792480.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos