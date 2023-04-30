Europe’s China Policy in Disarray – Analysis – Eurasia Review

By Rajeswari Pillai Rajagopalan

French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen sent quite conflicting messages on China during their visit earlier this month, demonstrating that Europe has yet to develop a sophisticated common approach to China. China. Macron made a three-day visit to China and Ursula von der Leyen accompanied Macron for part of the visit.

Von der Leyen had made his views clear even before his trip. On March 30, while delivering a keynote address at the Mercator Institute for China Studies (MERICS) and the European Policy Center (EPC) in Brussels, von der Leyen REMARK that Europe’s relationship with China remains among the most complex and important in the world, and how the region manages it will be a determining factor in our future economic prosperity and national security. Adding that there has been a very deliberate hardening of China’s overall strategic position lately, she noted that relations between Europe and China have also become more distant and more difficult in recent years.

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia also featured prominently in his speech, in addition to highlighting China’s increasingly assertive actions in its neighborhood. The speech highlighted China’s military show of force in the South China Sea and East China Sea, and on the border with India, which affects European partners and their legitimate interests as well as other critical issues. such as the serious human rights violations against the Uyghurs. Xinjiang Muslims. She noted that all escalation actions demonstrate a China that is becoming more repressive at home and more assertive abroad, and argued for reduced diplomatic and economic risks, not decoupling.

Compare this speech with Macron Remarks after his three-day trip to China, during which he said being caught up in crises that are not ours is the big risk facing Europe. Europe must not be content to follow the United States in its crises and conflicts, underlined the French president. The worst thing, he said, would be to think that we Europeans have to become partisans on this subject and take inspiration from the American agenda and an overreaction from China. This declaration evokes France’s favorite theme, strategic autonomy, a theme that resonates well in countries like India.

The fact that Macron has asked these questions even as China blasts Taiwan with an increased number of risky military maneuvers speaks volumes about the effectiveness of Xi’s charm offensive and the red carpet reception Macron has received. received in China. In Taiwan at least, Xi clearly declared that the Chinese government and the Chinese people will never tolerate anyone trying to take advantage of the issue. If anyone expects China to compromise and make concessions on the Taiwan issue, they are making a pipe dream and shooting themselves in the foot.

Macron and von der Leyen were not the only European leaders in China this month. Annalena Baerbock, German Foreign Minister also visited, and his lineage was closer to von der Leyens than Macrons. During a joint press conference with her Chinese counterpart Qin Gang in Beijing, she warned against the use of force in Taiwan, saying that a military escalation in the Taiwan Strait would be the worst-case scenario globally and would affect us as one of the largest industrial nations in particular Fifty percent of world trade passes through the Taiwan Strait, 70 percent of semiconductors pass through the Taiwan Strait, so free passage is also in our economic interest. The Minister added a clear warning that conflicts can only be resolved peacefully. A unilateral and violent change of the status quo would not be acceptable to us Europeans.

Other German ministers have called The Macrons call for strategic autonomy, adding that security on European soil without at least the strategic nuclear capability of the United States is unthinkable.

The German ministers’ remarks show that Berlin disagrees with Macron’s view of questioning the need to come to Taiwan’s aid with the United States. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, who was due to visit Beijing last week but had to cancel because he tested positive for COVID-19, also made a similar call asking China to do evidence of restraint in Taiwan. He said in a recent speech that any attempt to change the status quo by force would be unacceptable.

Macron and Xi published a Joint declaration in 51 pointsand many points in joint statement are troubling, including references to the strengthening of political and military dialogue, in which the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theater (mainly responsible for the South China Sea) and the French Asia-Pacific Command will deepen the dialogue. Xi declared China is ready to maintain close strategic communication with Macron and elevate the China-France comprehensive strategic partnership to a new level, while Macron said he is ready to continue to maintain close strategic communication with President Xi Jinping. Macron would also have used the Chinese language of a multipolar world, which is free of blocks, free of Cold War mentality, all of this would have pleased the Chinese leadership.

It was the continuation of Macron interview it still shook and confused many people about France’s position regarding China and the broader Indo-Pacific security dynamic. China, of course, welcomed this, with Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin saying Some countries do not want to see other nations become independent and self-governing, and instead always want to compel other countries to obey their will.

France’s call for strategic autonomy is understandable, but it must be tempered with realism. Macron’s push to make Europe an important geopolitical player under French leadership might not find too many takers. Likewise, his ability to influence and take into account serious geopolitical developments, whether it be his dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin a few days before the invasion, an unsuccessful attempt to dissuade him from war, or his encounter with Xi seeking Chinese help in containing the Russian military offensive in Ukraine is debatable. Instead, his efforts to appease the Chinese leadership have only created more problems for him.

It is possible that his bet was to go beyond the current domestic anger and protests in France and certainly motivated by economic necessity. He had a delegation of over 50 business leaders who signed a number of agreements, including civil nuclear cooperation, and the construction of a water desalination plant while France has reached agreements to sell more planes, financial products and pork to China. experts argue that these could translate into more jobs and so assuage some of the anger at home.

Parts of Europe appear to be more realistic about the Chinese threat and the need for deterrence even as they continue to engage with China, but Macron’s embrace of China could give pause to many Indo-Pacific countries. Japan, which holds the presidency of the G-7, could have concerns on G-7 unity at the upcoming Hiroshima summit. Whether France can be a trusted partner in managing China is a question many have asked themselves after the Macron visit fiasco.

