Elite Discipline Determines Government Effectiveness

Sooner or later, the process of forming this coalition could create problems for the government of President Joko Widodo. Indeed, the lobbying in the formation of this coalition involves many political elites currently in power. Government effectiveness can be disrupted if those involved in lobbies do not strictly divide their time and roles between the political elite preparing for elections and current government officials.

JAKARTA, KOMPAS Despite increased political lobbying, common ground among political parties to support presidential and vice-presidential candidates for the 2024 elections has yet to be fully realized.

Democratic Party Chairman Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (left) shakes hands with Golkar Party Chairman Airlangga Hartarto as he bids farewell after meeting with Democratic Party Upper House Speaker Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono in Cikeas, Bogor Regency, West Java, Saturday (4/29/2023). The visit of the general president of the Golkar party, Airlangga Hartarto, to the residence of the president of the upper house of the democratic party, Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, was part of the friendly relations between political parties. The meeting between Airlangga Hartarto and Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono took place behind closed doors. At a press conference after the meeting, Golkar Party Chairman Airlangga Hartarto and Democratic Party General Chairman Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono said the meeting was aimed at maintaining friendly relations ahead of the political year 2024, even if the two belonged to different coalition camps.

This lobbying and political communication, on Saturday (29/4/2023), among others, was carried out by the General President of the Golkar Party Airlangga Hartarto who is also the Coordinating Minister of the Economy by visiting the 6th President of the Republic of ‘Indonesia Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono at his residence in Cikeas, West Java. Meanwhile, the General Chairman of Gerindra Party, Prabowo Subianto, who is also Minister of Defense, visited and greeted the people of West Sumatra.

On the same day, one of the potential vice-presidential candidates, Sandiaga Uno, visited the residence of the Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party (PDI-P) Surakarta City DPC Chairman FX Hadi Rudyatmo in Surakarta, Central Java. The visit was made by Sandiaga after his working visit as Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy to open the Solo Menari 2023 event, in the city of Surakarta, Central Java.

During the visit, Sandiaga was accompanied by the mayor of Surakarta, Gibran Rakabuming Raka. President Joko Widodo had mentioned Sandiaga as a potential running mate for Ganjar Pranowo, the PDI-P presidential candidate in the 2024 elections.

KOMPAS/NINO CITRA ANUGRAHANTO Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno (L) visited the residence of PDI-Perjuangan DPC FX Chairman Hadi Rudyatmo (R) in the city of Surakarta, Central Java on Saturday (4/29/ 2023). Accompanying Sandiaga, the mayor of Surakarta, Gibran Rakabuming Raka (center). The three of them had lunch together at Rudyatmo’s residence.

After Airlangga met with Yudhoyono, who is also the Democratic Party’s upper house speaker, there was a signal that the Democrats were opening the door to cooperation with Golkar. Airlangga, who is Golkar’s presidential candidate, said that although the Democrats were outside the governing coalition, it did not hamper national rallies. Going forward, Golkar and the Democrats agree that the election will not be winner-all (the most powerful winner), he said.

Democratic President Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono said his party, along with Nasdem and the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) of the Coalition for Change for Unity, remained strong in their support for Anies Baswedan as the presidential candidate. presidency, but have not closed the door to the other parties. He considered Golkar to have a special affinity with Democrats during the time of President Yudhoyono. One of them, when he was fighting for an open proportional electoral system which is currently being tested in the Constitutional Court.

In West Sumatra, Prabowo, presidential candidate of the Gerindra party, handed over 20 ambulances to several hospitals. In the 2019 elections, Prabowo and Sandiaga, as presidential and vice-presidential candidates, won a landslide victory in W Sumatra with 86% of the vote. I say debt of gratitude to the people of Minang. “Ever since I was little, my family has always been supported by the Minang people. I am touched that my parents are still known here,” he said.

To face the upcoming presidential election, Gerindra and the National Awakening Party stressed that they will remain strong within the Great Awakening Coalition of Indonesia.

Treated at one meal

Sandiaga, who was met on the sidelines of his activities in Surakarta, said he would not be in a hurry to take political steps related to the question of his membership in the United Development Party (PPP). Similarly, after being treated to a meal at FX Hadi Rudyatmo, Sandiaga admitted there was no political discussion at the banquet. He confessed to having spoken only of the regional cuisine which is a potential for the creative economy.

KOMPAS/AGUS SUANTO Acting Chairman of the United Development Party (PPP) Mardiono at the KPU office, Jakarta, Monday (12/9/2022). KOMPAS/AGUS SUSANTO (AGS) 12-9-2022

Meanwhile, PPP will meet PDI-P President Megawati Soekarnoputri on Sunday (4/30). In this meeting, Plt Ketum PPP Mardiono will convey the decision of the V National Meeting of PPP Leaders (Rapimnas) in Yogyakarta which decided to support Ganjar as the presidential candidate in the 2024 elections. At the same time, we also have the permission to meet Pak Ganjar, he said.

So far, only the PDI-P has explicitly stated that it will discuss the running mate as Ganjar’s partner in mid-May.

Potential for multiple coalitions

Siti Zuhro, senior policy researcher at the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN), said recent dynamics show signs that each political party still tends to seek its own destiny. Further efforts are still needed, for example to materialize the idea of ​​a grand coalition.

Zuhro even predicts that there will be potential for many presidential-cawapres coalition coalitions in the 2024 elections. This gives a good signal for democracy as more choices of candidate leaders are offered to the public. If three coalition axes are formed, the potential for community polarization as in the 2019 elections can also be avoided.

The head of the department of politics and social change at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), Arya Fernandes, is of the opinion that, until a certain time, the dismantling and unification of party coalitions is still possible because there are a number of potential cawapres contestants competing for the tickets. The parties also always calculate the cawapres candidates who have the possibility of contributing to the victory.

COMPASS/Dawn of Ramadan Arya Fernandes, CSIS researcher.

The process of forming this coalition, Arya said, would pose a dilemma for the Jokowi-Maruf Amin government. Indeed, a number of cabinet ministers are preparing for both the presidency and vice-presidency.

Under these conditions, they must be able to share their roles as active ministers in the cabinet as well as presidential and vice-presidential candidates. If this is not done, it is very likely that the efficiency and functioning of government will be disrupted.