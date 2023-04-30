Politics
Mann Ki Baat @ 100: Here are some BTS moments from PM Modis’ iconic radio show
In a historic moment, the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat will also be broadcast live at the United Nations headquarters. (Image: News18/File)
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi recorded the 100th episode of his popular monthly radio show Mann Ki Baat, some visuals were released for the first time of how it is recorded
Prime Minister Narendra Modis Mann Ki Baat will complete 100 episodes on April 30, but before that, visuals giving a glimpse of the entire recording process for the radio show surfaced online on Saturday. As the Prime Minister recorded the 100th episode of his popular monthly radio show, the central government for the first time released footage of how it unfolds.
The visuals showed Prime Minister Modi recording Mann Ki Baat and the entire setup for the radio program, which has captivated the country since October 2014. Taking place on the last Sunday of every month, the show airs on All India Radio. (AIR) and Doordarshan (DD).
In one video clip, the PM is seen entering the studio, where he first interacts with staff tending to recording equipment, then is seen entering a bedroom with a simple setup of a table, chair and microphone with the Habs in the background.
Ahead of the 100th episode, a report on the importance of the radio show was released on Friday, stating that Mann Ki Baat has encouraged sustainable growth as well as citizen participation in change initiatives since its inception. The study was supported by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
According to the study, titled Mann Ki Baat A Decade of Reflection, since the radio show’s inception in 2014, it has become a key pillar of the central government’s citizen outreach programme. The study performed a quantitative and qualitative textual analysis of 99 episode transcripts published from 2014 to 2023.
In a historic moment, the 100th episode will also be broadcast live at United Nations Headquarters. Get ready for a historic moment as the 100th episode of PM Modis Mann Ki Baat’ will go live on April 30 in the Trusteeship Council Chamber at the UN Headquarters! the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations said. of the UN in a tweet.
Prepare for a historic moment as the 100th episode of Prime Minister Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ is set to go live on April 30 in the Trusteeship Council Chamber at @AND HQ! #MannKiBaat has become a monthly national tradition, inspiring millions to join the development journey pic.twitter.com/6ji4t1flmu
India at the UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) April 28, 2023
The Consulate General of India in New York, along with community organizations, are also hosting the broadcast of the 100th episode for members of the Indo-American and Diaspora community in New Jersey at a special event at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.
The BJP, too, is pulling out all the stops to make the 100th episode a mass awareness program. He has targeted four lakh sites for people to listen to the 30-minute show, which will air at 11 a.m. IST on April 30.
The party made arrangements in an average of 100 sites in each constituency in the country, with National President JP Nadda overseeing the entire exercise.
(With PTI inputs)
