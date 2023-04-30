Politics
In a democracy, the people decide who is the leader
Judging by the unanimous vote he won in his attempt to circumvent Deng Xiaoping’s two-term limit for CCP general secretaries, Xi Jinping is as popular in China as Kim Jong Un is in North Korea. . By definition, a vote against Xi would have been a vote of no confidence in the Chinese people, since in Xi Jinping’s mind, the CPC General Secretary represents all of the Chinese people. What he believes in is what the Chinese people believe or should believe. What he wants is never for his own benefit, but is only for the benefit of the Chinese nation. Alfred P. Sloan claimed that what was good for the company he ran, General Motors, was good for the United States. Following this altruistic example, Xi Jinping’s thinking asserts that what is good for the CCP General Secretary is by definition also good for the PRC. Young people in China are educated in such thinking from an early age, much in the same way that the worship of the Kim family is instilled daily in young minds in North Korea. The fact that any deviation from such a mindset would likely result in a visit to the security establishment followed by what could be a lengthy stay in a government facility was very compelling. Somehow people in China don’t like the free room, board, experience and exercise they would get in such government facilities, especially now that the regime has been still strengthened during the Xi era.
So much for people’s democracy. What about the other superpower, the United States? Despite the hard work and tension involved in being the occupant of the Oval Office of the White House, Joe Biden has announced that he will offer American voters the chance for four more years of his administration. Some of his policies, including the lethal flow of taxpayer-funded aid to Ukraine, have led to backlash like inflation and a growing loss of faith in the US dollar as a safe reserve currency. However, the good news for Biden is that fiascos such as the abrupt withdrawal from Afghanistan have only pushed the Afghan people under the bus, and how many votes do Afghans have in a US election? None, so it doesn’t matter that as a result of Trump-Biden’s withdrawal, girls there are deprived of any type of education or work other than household chores and the increasing population of Afghanistan. Everything President Biden does from now on will now be scrutinized from the perspective of political self-interest. The expectation in the Biden camp is that Donald Trump will succeed in becoming the Republican candidate for the US presidency this time around as well, and that there will be a Biden-Trump showdown that will once again end in victory for the former. . A shadow over such sunny optimism is that several Democrat-inclined voters might simply stay home rather than vote for Biden. The US elections represent quite a change from China and its fixed election matches. Will it be a Trump-Haley ticket or a Republican-side De Santis-Don Junior ticket? The next few months will show it. Meanwhile, other democracies are gearing up to vote next year, including Taiwan and India, the two countries that are at the forefront of the PLA’s kinetic actions. In Taiwan, the ruling DPP has confirmed its presidential nominee, Telegenic Vice President of Taiwan William Lai, who must convince voters that his oft-expressed views on independence won’t create a reason for Xi to release the PLA. in a frontal attack on the island nation. Lai is aided by the KMT bosses’ reluctance to choose their own candidate. Should it be KMT Chairman Eric Chu, who also showed up last time? Could it be Mayor Hou of the city of New Taipei, a Taiwanese from the south, very popular with the KMT base but therefore hated by the party elites? Or should it be Terry Guo, the billionaire owner of Foxconn, a company that has done very well in the United States and China but faces headwinds now that Washington and Beijing are geopolitically parting ways? Every month the KMT fails to agree on a candidate is an extra month for the DPP candidate to campaign, so William Lai must be hoping that the KMT candidate will be chosen very late in the year, and after a slang match between the leading candidates.
This leaves out India, the country that is on its way to becoming the third superpower. While elections are always less than 100% predictable in any democracy, in the 2024 contest for the Lok Sabha, the BJP has the advantage of overwhelming public support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Although Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, KC Reddy and Arvind Kejriwal have traveled across the country to try to convince voters of their ability to lead the government, the prospect of another unstable coalition government dominated by multiple parties and interests is not appealing to the voter. As in 2014 and 2019, the verdict is expected to favor Prime Minister Modi and his party. Unlike China or North Korea, in India, the United States and other democracies, it is the people who decide which government under which leader they prefer.
