Voices of PKS and Gerindra regarding 2024 Vice Presidential Candidates Prediction All Jokowi Men





Jakarta – PKS and Gerindra Party have two different voices regarding predictions cawaafter 2024 all the men of Jokowi or the people of President Jokowi. Both parties have different points of view, i.e. there are those who think it is reasonable and there are those who think it is not. The prediction for all the cawapres men of Jokowi was conveyed by Deputy Gelora Party Leader Fahri Hamzah via his Twitter account @Fahrihamzah. Fahri tweeted a list of 5 VP candidates for 2024 which contained only 2 criteria. “Cawapres: 1. Minister Jokowi, 2. Minister Jokowi, 3. Minister Jokowi, 4. Former Minister Jokowi, 5. Former Minister Jokowi. #Pilpres2024,” tweeted Fahri Hamzah seen by detik.com, Friday (4/28). ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT Fahri also explained the purpose of her tweet. He said not all parties need to argue over who is the right running mate because all that remains so far are President Jokowi’s successors. “It means you don’t need to fuss for them all to be Pak Jokowi’s successors. The point is that they are, so accept it and don’t fuss,” did he declare. The former vice-president of the DPR RI then advised the organizers of the elections, namely the KPU, not to remain passive. He asked the KPU to immediately analyze the proposals of political parties, legislative candidates and presidential candidates. Voice of the PSC PKS admitted that he disagreed with Fahri’s prediction. If it is true like Fahri’s prediction, then the country will lose money. “It will be a loss for this country if that is the case. There is no healthy competition,” PKS DPP chairman Mardani Ali Sera told reporters on Saturday (4/29/2023). Mardani said that when the coalition supporting presidential candidate Anies Baswedan, namely the Coalition for Change for Unity or KPP, was working hard to find a partner for Anies. He hopes Indonesian democracy is healthy. “That’s why KPP is working hard to create a great partner, so that our democracy is healthy. God willing, the Mas Anies couple and their cawapres will look like they are challenging works and ideas,” Ali explained. . Learn more on the next page Also watch ‘Poltracking Vice Presidential Candidate Survey: Top Erick Thohir’:

[Gambas:Video 20detik]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.detik.com/pemilu/d-6696679/suara-pks-dan-gerindra-soal-prediksi-cawapres-2024-all-jokowis-men The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos