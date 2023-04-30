President Macron prepares to welcome Prime Minister Modi on July 14 in Paris





France and India are preparing for a visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Paris after President Emmanuel Macron invited him to be Frances’ guest of honor National Day Parade on July 14, officials familiar with the matter said. The invitation reflects growing bilateral trade and military relations as well as India’s strategic importance as the world’s most populous country and current leader of the Group of 20, according to the officials who are not authorized to discuss publicly about the issue.

Attending July 14, named after the fall of a fortress that symbolized the French Revolution of 1789, is a rare privilege for France’s closest allies. The celebration in Paris usually includes a military parade down the Avenue des Champs-Élysées and Air Force jets flying over the capital. Former foreign guests include former US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Macron is expected to visit India in September. Macron has sought to deepen political and commercial ties with developing countries in a bid to make Europe a stronger partner than China. France is preparing a world summit in June to propose more effective and fairer cooperation between rich countries and developing countries.

The French leader has also tried to build a global coalition to hold Russia accountable for its invasion of Ukraine. During a recent visit to China, Macron said Beijing could play a major role in Ukraine while adding that he opposed decoupling with the world’s second-largest economy, distancing himself from the hawkish stance of the United States.

Differences

But France’s contacts with China come up against India’s strained relations with Beijing. A border dispute between the two Asian giants has occasionally led to deadly skirmishes. India and the United States, along with Japan and Australia, are members of what is known as the Quad Group, seen as a counterbalance to China’s growing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific. Beijing has criticized the group as a clique that could fuel a new Cold War. Macron and Modi are also at odds over the war in Ukraine. India has rejected Western pressure to condemn the Russian invasion of its neighbor and has kept close ties with Moscow.

Differences between Paris and New Delhi will not prevent deepening ties, officials said. India has already bought 36 Rafale fighter jets from France. French shipbuilder Naval Group has helped build six submarines in India through a technology transfer and the company could consider more such deals, sources said.

Total merchandise trade between France and India approached $15.8 billion in 2022, an increase of 6% from the previous year. The main French exports to India are aircraft, telecommunications equipment and turbojets. In February, Air India Ltd. agreed to purchase 250 commercial aircraft from Airbus SE.

