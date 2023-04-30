Politics
Holds halal bihalal volunteers Jokowi and Ganjar, special office for PDIP volunteers promotes synergy
REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA — Following the announcement of Ganjar Pranowo’s presidential nomination, the PDI Perjuangan (PDIP) moved quickly to shore up the strength of members of the public who had voiced their support. Taking place at a restaurant in Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta, on Saturday (29/4/2023), the PDIP Special Office for Voluntary Cooperation to Win Ganjar Pranowo, organized a halal bihalal gathering with voluntary bodies supporting the President Joko Widodo (Jokowi)
Volunteer Office Coordinator Ahmad Basarah along with Deputy Coordinator Adian Napitupulu, Secretary Deddy Yevri Sitorus and Deputy Secretary Rizky Aprilia were present and led the rally. More than 100 leaders of the organization Volunteer Jokowi present at the meeting. Among them are TKR Jokowi – Ma’ruf, Front Ganjar Front (Barigade), Ganjar for Indonesia, Beta Indonesia, Action – Steel, Indonesia Dare, SPGP, GSPI, ARG, Steel Bara, BMP, Jokowi’s House, Support Aja Ganjar, National Jokowi Secretariat, and Merah Putih Fatmawati for Ganjar.
Basarah explained that the Gathering and Bihalal Halal focused on voluntary bodies that together guarded the government of Jokowi. The objective is to build communication on the 2024 elections, where Ganjar will be the presidential candidate supported by the PDIP.
“This friendly meeting aims to collect the aspirations, contributions, ideas, ideas of the volunteers supporting Jokowi. In order for us to find out, let’s unite our hearts and minds, with the group of volunteers from Jokowi who want to jointly support Ganjar in as President of the Republic of Indonesia for the period 1024-2029,” Basarah said in a press release on Sunday (4/30/2023).
During the meeting, the co-workers office task force explained where the team was. Basarah explained that the volunteer office is only of a coordinating nature to facilitate the interest of the community who have started forming volunteer groups supporting Ganjar.
“Thus, the main function of this office is to facilitate coordination and to share information. For example, concerning the communication strategy that will be worked together. So how to create a synergy of forces on the ground; and or how this office can help meet the needs of volunteers who can be supported,” Basarah said.
Thus, Basarah continues, the existence of this office has absolutely no intention of co-opting or restricting the freedom, creativity or innovation of Ganjar’s group of volunteers. “This special volunteer office does not intend to co-opt or restrict or eliminate the independence or freedom and initiative of volunteers. Thus, volunteer groups are not subordinate to the party. Freedom volunteers always belongs to the volunteers,” Basarah said.
“The special office will not interfere with the activities, activities or raising funds of the volunteer group. The point is that the independence of the volunteers will be maintained. The coordination office only manages the database and synchronizes the official campaign activities of candidate pairs later, not volunteer activities,” Basarah said.
In addition, Basarah also explained that the experience with a group of volunteers supporting Jokowi had the context to work Special office for PDIP volunteers this time. During the 2014 elections, when Jokowi was first nominated as a presidential candidate by the PDI-P, a national volunteer coordination team was also formed. At that time, many groups of volunteers had sprung up. And even then, there was absolutely no co-opting of Jokowi’s group of volunteers from the PDIP.
“At this time, the national campaign team was also opened up to become a space of aspirations, a space where volunteers can get involved,” he added.
The special office will also not limit access to presidential candidates or TKN later in due course. The office will strengthen coordination, drawing on the experience of the last two elections. Unity is needed to win stories, win strategies, facilitate the distribution of logistics and campaign activities, support data and information, and not overlap in carrying out activities.
Furthermore, Basarah also said that over time, the work of the special volunteer office will be integrated and become part of the work of the national campaign team to win Ganjar Pranowo. “This volunteer office will be part of the national campaign team that will coordinate various issues to ensure Ganjar wins the presidency of the Republic of Indonesia,” Basarah said.
On this occasion, a group of volunteers present transmitted questions, aspirations and various contributions. The majority expressed their support for Ganjar Pranowo and were ready to coordinate well with the special office for PDIP volunteers.
Volunteer groups also expressed their willingness to follow the data collection mechanism for volunteer organizations and their networks. So that the coordination of activities and synergy can work well. Don’t let anyone pretend to be a band Volunteer but it turned out to be unfair,” said an event attendee from a volunteer group.
During the discussion, it was also agreed that a group of volunteers would soon prepare a joint event to show the strength and greatness of the volunteers supporting Ganjar Pranowo.
The secretary of the special office, Deddy Yevri Sitorus, supports this idea and invites volunteers to prepare it. “Let’s show our sincerity by supporting Ganjar Pranowo to become president,” said Deddy Yevri.
