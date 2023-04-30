Politics
Narendra Modi – Prime Minister Narendra Modi two faces on sports icons
PM calls for tea after medals but doesn’t address wrestlers’ woes now: Priyanka
Narendra Modi
Posted on 30.04.23, 04:35
Saturday’s Congress hit hard at Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ tendency to bask in the glory of sporting icons when they win medals in international competitions, but shut them out when they are in crisis, struggling in the streets for righteousness.
Asked about her expectations of the prime minister and the sports ministry, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who visited the wrestlers’ protest site at Jantar Mantar in the morning, said: I don’t have no expectations of the Prime Minister. If the Prime Minister was worried, he would have at least listened to these girls. When they return after winning medals at international events, Modi calls them home for tea. Why couldn’t he call them now and listen to them?
Several wrestlers are protesting alleged sexual harassment by BJP MP and Indian Wrestling Federation leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Police filed FIRs against Singh on Friday following prompting from the Supreme Court.
Alongside world famous wrestlers like Sakshee Malikkh and Vinesh Phogat, Priyanka said: These are our children, our daughters. What do we do with them? I can tell you that whether the Prime Minister and the government believe them or not, the whole country is with them. The whole country is supporting these girls as only the Modi government is trying to save this man (Singh) who has been accused of sexual exploitation.
Calling on the government to remove Singh from all positions in the wrestling federation, Priyanka said: Only God knows why the government is so desperate to save this man. When so many girls, not one, have made allegations and these girls have done so much for the country. You can see their personal struggle, their achievements, (they) raised the prestige of India in the world. And instead of protecting them, you protect the oppressor. What does this say about our country? Can’t we protect our daughters?
The Congress leader visited Jantar Mantar where wrestlers and other sportsmen have been sitting in protest for seven days.
Asked by a reporter about the possibility of a compromise with the government, wrestler Vinesh Phogat said: Women have been exploited. The culprits must be punished. There is no room for compromise.
Priyanka rejected the formation of committees, demanding Singh’s immediate removal from all positions and his arrest. We all tweet and share their pride when they win medals. Today they are sitting on the road and there is no one to listen to their voice. I call on compatriots to come out and support them, she said.
Priyanka added: “We cannot allow these people to destroy the careers of promising sportswomen.”
