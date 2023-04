Talk show host Jerry Springer paved the way for Donald Trump

Certainly, Springer is a prominent figure in the trashification of American popular culture. The reality shows that became so prominent at the turn of the century tried in many ways to do in prime time what Springer did so advantageously during the day: titillate, shock, thrive on orchestrated confrontation. Perhaps the cable news channels that sprung up in the 90s, like Fox News, borrowed from that same divisive playbook, as they sought out guests with the wackiest views and tried to put in place of polarizing on-air battles (although founding Fox News CEO Roger Ailes honed these tricks while working for the Nixon campaign in 1968).

Loading

Basically, this all happened just when politics, entertainment and even journalism were becoming so synergistic, a symbiosis exemplified by Bill Clinton playing his saxophone on late-night television and telling MTV that he preferred briefs rather than boxers. Over these years, Overton’s famous window of political acceptability has shifted to floor-to-ceiling.

Over the next 30 years, American political culture has unfortunately absorbed the worst traits of American popular culture. The bizarre dramatic characters, fake fights, and pantomime-style chants of trashy daytime TV. The venality and amorality of reality TV shows, like Survivor, which rely on the belief that winning isn’t everything, when it’s the only thing. The tropes of professional wrestling. The narcissism of social media influencers. This all helps explain how a reality TV star got to the White House and why the GOP got so mad.

Unquestionably, Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is pure Jerry Springer. You could build an entire show around his pet theory that a Jewish space laser was to blame for the 2018 California wildfires. Other Republican lawmakers could tell us how they bought 251 assault rifles in 10 hours. . The Proud Boys could take the seats once held by the KKK. And all the time, the studio audience could sing: Donald, Donald, Donald. The Trumpification of American politics might not have happened if its Springerization had not happened first.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.smh.com.au/world/north-america/jerry-springer-carnival-barker-of-a-modern-freak-show-cleared-way-for-trump-20230428-p5d45e.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos