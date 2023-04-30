The War in Ukraine and the Hidden Interests of World Powers | International

It was an intense week for Ukraine. Both in the diplomatic arena, where the presidents of China and Brazil have had their say; and on the battlefield, where Vladimir Putin’s missiles rain down on Ukrainian cities. Amid talk of negotiating peace, war continues to be waged, and behind it all there is a vast web of intentions that may not be spoken out loud but are clearly there. What follows is an attempt to untangle them.

Chinese President Xi Jinping finally called his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The Chinese regime wants to present itself to the world, and in particular to the south, as a driving force for peace. China’s official position is outlined in a 12-point document released to coincide with the anniversary of the invasion. It is just a statement of principles that does absolutely nothing to bring about peace talks. China’s actual position says much more than this document. He tells us that this is a power that does not supply arms to Russia as things stand, but also does not use its influence over the country to curb its aggression. On the contrary: it offers Russia economic respite and, in several ways, deepens military ties with the Russians, including a visit by its defense minister to Moscow and strengthens diplomatic ties between the two nations. In short, China is not a neutral party; it is clearly aligned with Russia. What is his strategic calculation? Probably he doesn’t want any outcome detrimental to Putin; or which is positive for the western world, allowing the integration of Ukraine into its democratic and geopolitical sphere. This would represent a major success for the West. It is in China’s interest for the United States to take care of Europe; he would like to drive a wedge between the European Union and the United States, in the midst of Belgian weariness; and he has no problem getting cheap oil and gas from Russia.

Brazilian President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva has also taken center stage this week with his attempts to promote peace. Its actions, of course, should be treated completely differently from the movements of the Chinese regime. Peace is light years away, but seeking it is, in the abstract, praiseworthy. And if a Democrat is behind such an attempt, all the better. Naturally, the problem is how he does it. Lulas’ rhetoric is hard to swallow for many in democratic countries. Along with his peace speech, he also made comments that he says sending arms to Ukraine only prolongs the fighting; and that Zelenskiy is just as responsible for the war as Putin. It takes two to tango. What Lula did not say is also significant. In an interview with this newspaper, he offered a passionate defense of democracy against the threat of the far right, but avoided even the most veiled criticism of the oppressive Chinese regime. Asked about this, he was evasive. What is his strategic calculation? It is reasonable to conclude that this silence and everything that came out of his visit to Beijing is more indicative of a major interest in the consolidation of Brazil’s relations with China, than of an attitude of caution motivated by questions related to the war in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Lulas’ desire to be at the forefront of a peace initiative likely boils down to his ambitions to advance Brazil’s position on the world stage, consolidating its role as a middle power, by a bank credit which can lead to a growth of the influence of the country. in international institutions and making the nation a leader in the countries of the South. These are all legitimate goals; none of this discredits his actions. It is simply something worth keeping in mind.

It is clear that the United States has also made calculations which it keeps to itself. One imagines that it is in the interest of the states that an adversary such as Russia finds itself in a grueling conflict in which Washington suffers no losses. An atmosphere of crisis that unites the United States with its global allies also works in its favor, and it is not unhappy with the injection of revenue from gas exports to Europe. These are all very credible assumptions to make. That, however, is not the same as saying categorically that this war is in his interest. At the very least, the United States would rather not have to focus on European tragedies when its main concern is really China.

The Global South, of course, also has its own unstated goals in this scenario. A motley collection of countries that undeniably deserve greater status within the world order, they are all too familiar with the excesses of the powers of the global north. This has not, however, stopped many of them from developing strategies, perhaps with a touch of hypocrisy, in the face of an invasion which is nothing more than a colonial war, and in the face of the rivalry of weight between the United States and China. In both dynamics, the superpowers are looking for allies and in the Global South, countries are busy calculating how best to gain an advantage by getting closer to one power, getting closer to another, surrendering desirable. In the vague concept of the Global South, special mention should go to India, which is raising its profile, closing in on the West against China and buying cheap oil from Russia. A country with a significant size advantage over Brazil, and with clearly declining democratic values, India is trying to impose itself at the head of this diverse group.

Who is leaving the EU What is his hidden agenda? It’s hard to say. Not because we in the bloc are morally above the rest, but because we have 27 different points of view that must negotiate the difficult process of harmonization. The EU offered a unified and effective response to Russian aggression. We were still working on how to interact with China and overall how to position ourselves on the global stage. We have taken steps forward, but we were still far from having a truly shared strategic vision. So it’s hard to really determine what our secret interests are.

People are right to say that it is unwise to seek a world clearly divided between one bloc of democracies and another of autocracies. Cooperation on a host of issues is possible and necessary, and a short-sighted ideological confrontation would serve to sabotage a valuable arena of pragmatic collaboration that has no reason to disappear. Even on issues such as the war in Ukraine, there can and must be a dialogue to find solutions with those, including authoritarian regimes, who recognize fundamental principles of international law such as the sovereignty and territorial integrity of States.

But it is precisely this structure, international law, that causes us to be extremely cautious and skeptical of Russia, which has blatantly violated it, and China, which not only is a repressive regime at home, but also asserts itself to worrying degrees in contested waters. Both advocate a change in the international order that involves a frightening reduction in human rights. It cannot be overlooked. Of course, the United States and other Western countries have accumulated serious violations of international law in the past. Past mistakes deserve absolute opprobrium, but do not justify any kind of compensatory tolerance for new abuses. That is why, without even going into the inner darkness of Putin’s autocratic regime, it seems very difficult to sit down and negotiate a peace settlement when the Kremlin is militarily occupying a still very large part of Ukraine and those that have been overrun remain determined to fight to eject their attackers. Picking up such an important prize by brute force would be an extremely dangerous precedent to set for the whole world. For this reason, it may be too early. This is perhaps at the heart of the disconnect between Lulas’ very open initiative and the more low-key approach taken by others.

