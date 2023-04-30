Barry Blitts room at the top

New Yorker the covers don’t always reflect the news, but some set-ups, both anachronistic and immemorial, can be catnip for cartoonists and commentators. King Charles III automatically ascended to the throne when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died on September 8, 2022. Charles, the longest-serving heir in Britain’s history, spent seven decades preparing to the role of monarch. He became the next to rule the UK aged three, when Elizabeth became queen in 1952.

Charles was proclaimed king on the Saturday following his mother’s death last fall when the proclamation of accession was read from the balcony of St. James’s Palace. But like so much pomp and circumstance supported in royal proceedings, the pinnacle of his accession is yet to come: on May 6, 2023, Charles will be crowned in a ceremony at Westminster Abbey. In the morning, Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, will begin the Procession of Kings, traveling from Buckingham Palace to the Abbey in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach. At 11 o’clock AM, Charles will take his place in the coronation chair. During the ceremony he will take the coronation oath, he will be anointed with oil of chrism, and he will be blessed and consecrated by the Archbishop of Canterbury. And then a five-pound gold crown, used exclusively for the time of the coronation, will be placed atop the seventy-four-year-old’s head, at which point Charles will finally, by all royal measures, be king.

For the cover of the May 8, 2023 issue, artist Barry Blitt anticipated the moment in all its gravity, ridiculousness and pathos. This week I asked Blitt if he had any advice for Britain’s fortieth monarch.

You lived in London after art school. How was this experience?

It opened my eyes and changed my life. I had never spent so much time alone and away from home before. It was the early 1980s, there was a wave of bold and exciting illustrations coming out of the UK, and I wanted to be part of it. But I hadn’t really decided on an art style yet, and I ended up getting work as a visualizer at a big ad agency, drawing storyboards for commercials and so on. I knew it wasn’t for me when I was asked to make the lettuce more crispy. But I loved the culture, the music and the art, the graphics, even the signage. I think it was a time of depression when the Falklands War was going on, a lot of people I knew were pretty dedicated alcoholics. Not all of them, although I met singer Donovan through a friend and got to play piano with him. I’ve seen a lot of art and dated editorial illustrators when I could. I came back to Canada after moping for a year and put together a portfolio of cartoons and drawings.

Choose a favorite royal.

Royal Tenenbaum, of course.

Any words of wisdom for Charles as he begins his royal reign?

I thought you would never ask. I wouldn’t presume to advise him on anything other than illustration. I think he’s a devoted watercolourist, don’t you? So I would tell him to always wash his brushes after he’s finished, and a pale yellow undercoat looks great. Also, I encourage him to send an invoice immediately if he has sold a painting, don’t wait too long, don’t be like me.

If you were king one day, what would you do?

Hmm. I don’t think the king has any power over anything significant these days, so I wouldn’t really be able to enact changes or issue edicts, my options would be limited. Maybe I could get some shirts ironed right away.

