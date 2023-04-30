Ready for elections on the same date if assemblies are dissolved before May 14: Imran issues ultimatum to government – Pakistan





Former Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Saturday that the PTI is ready for single-date elections if the incumbent coalition government dissolves the remaining assemblies by May 14.

In a televised address to the nation today from his Zaman Park residence, the PTI President said: If you dissolve the assemblies by May 14, we are ready for one election date with you.

Imran said his negotiating team consisting of PTI Vice President Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry and Senator Ali Zafar will attend the crucial election talks meeting with the government team on May 2 ( Tuesday).

It will be a national election and we feel ready for it, he said. This is the only way to achieve stability, the economy will improve and the conditions of the people will change.

Imran blasted government leaders for suggesting passing the new budget before calling an election. I sense bad intentions in there, he said.

Win the polls first, get the five-year term, then pass the budget.

The PTI President wondered what was the point of presenting a budget when someone else would have to bear the brunt of it.

He said the real budget would be the one adopted by the government that came to power after winning the elections. The former prime minister said that any idea of ​​the assemblies being dissolved after the budget would be unacceptable to the PTI.

We are ready for joint elections if you are ready to dissolve the assemblies by May 14th. If you are not, the Supreme Court has already ordered elections in Punjab on May 14 and after that we will go to the Supreme Court for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elections. .

Imran said rallies will be held on May Day (Monday) in three provincial capitals. I will lead the rally in Lahore at 1pm from Liberty to Nasir Bagh. Qureshi will lead the Islamabad rally at the same time and Pervez Khattak will lead the Peshawar rally.

He added that the purpose of the rally was to save the Constitution and the country. Imran also invited the legal community and the working class to participate in the rally.

The PTI and the government are engaged in crucial election talks to break the deadlock over their timetable. The two sides agreed on Friday to hold what one minister called the near-last round of talks on May 2 (Tuesday).

Government and opposition officials exchanged proposals during the second round of talks held in Parliament’s Committee Room 3.

Although the development has generated some optimism, the dialogue process still seems to face the possibility of failure, as important figures on both sides have stuck to their guns and questioned the usefulness of the negotiations. if one party disagreed with the other’s suggestion.

Informed sources told Dawn that the PTI had insisted on a date for the dissolution of the National Assembly before the presentation of the budget in order to reduce political tensions.

Appeal to Supreme Court Justices

Separately, the PTI leader also called on the 15 Supreme Court Justices to unite for the good of the nation and advised them to put aside their egos for the supremacy of the Constitution.

I’m talking to all 15 judges today. The whole nation is looking up to you, Imran said. The nation looks to you. Respect the Constitution.

He added: You don’t know how close we are to anarchy. If the PDM will destroy the Constitution, what will remain? Only the law of the jungle remains.

The former prime minister highlighted how the country’s chief justice and his family were being targeted by spreading dirt on families.

He also accused the managers of violating the Constitution by standing behind the 12 coalition parties.

Towards the end of his address, Imran pleaded with the Supreme Court justices to please unite and save the country from the mafias given to us.

