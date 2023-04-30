International community welcomes phone talks between Xi and Zelensky, awaits China’s role in Ukraine crisis





Dai Bing (C, front), Chargé d’Affaires of China’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations, addresses a high-level Security Council briefing on Ukraine at the United Nations headquarters in New York, on February 24, 2023. [Photo/Xinhua]

BEIJING — The latest phone talks between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky have been widely welcomed by the international community, with many expressing hope that China will continue to play a constructive role in promoting a settlement. peace of the Ukrainian crisis. Xi stressed on Wednesday that dialogue and negotiations are the only viable way out of the Ukrainian crisis, and no one wins a nuclear war, adding that bilateral relations between the two countries have reached the level of strategic partnership, which has boosted the respective development and revitalization of the two countries. Following the conversation, Zelensky said on Twitter that he had “a long and meaningful phone call” with Xi, adding that he believed the call and appointment of Ukraine’s ambassador to China “will give a powerful impetus to the development of our bilateral relations”. “ The UN expects China to continue to play a useful role in resolving the Ukrainian crisis, Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, told a conference in press on Wednesday. “We certainly encourage the involvement of all the key nations of the world, including, of course, the members of the Security Council, in terms of the contributions they can make to the resolution of the crisis involving Ukraine and Russia. “, said Haq. “And certainly, we hope China will continue to play a useful role.” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Wednesday that Moscow welcomes “the willingness of the Chinese side to strive to establish a negotiation process”, adding that a wide range of provisions described in China’s position on the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, a China document published on February 24, are in line with Moscow’s principled approaches. On the Ukraine crisis, China always stands on the side of peace and its main position is to facilitate peace talks, Xi said during the phone conversation on Wednesday. Describing the conversation as “positive”, the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that China can play an important role in ending the Ukrainian crisis, adding that France encourages any dialogue that can contribute to the resolution of the conflict. crisis. “We welcome the announcement of a phone call between President Xi and President Zelensky. We believe this is a good thing,” John Kirby, strategic communications coordinator for the National Security Council, told reporters on Wednesday. the United States. Brussels also hailed the Xi-Zelensky talk as an important step for China in fulfilling its responsibilities as a member of the UN Security Council, chief spokesperson says of the European Commission Eric Mamer on Wednesday. EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell also welcomed the development, saying it was very important for China to discuss with Ukraine and for all parties want peace.

