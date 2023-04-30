Shaky Talks Process – Journal





IMRAN Khan holds the key and could drop talks pushed by the Supreme Court between the government and the opposition on a likely election date on the same day for the national elections and the four provincial elections. So a lot depends on the process.

The talks that reported some progress, as we slipped into the weekend, with negotiators on both sides denying a stalemate on Friday, after the second round, a late-night development, which seemed to me at least inexplicable, threatened to overturn the negotiations.

The raid on the home of former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in Lahore and the pathetic optics that accompanied it, including the bulldozing of the main gate by an armored police vehicle and the arrest of some women who were escorted by policewomen, had the potential to throw a spanner in the works.

PTI chief Imran Khan hastened to the development and called a meeting of his top aides at Zaman Park on Saturday. As of this writing, there is no word on this reunion. But the raid could provide the opposition with a perfect reason to pull out of what was to be the third and final round next Tuesday.

The raid on the home of Chaudhry Parvez Elahis could provide the opposition with a reason to pull out of the talks.

In any case, the government and those leading the opposition hunting and hunting campaign should know that the PTI has also carved out a substantial base of support in the security apparatus, and Mr Elahi may well have been informed of the planned raid and moved elsewhere.

Whether the action was provoked by someone throwing rocks and rocks from inside the house at the police, or refusing to open the door, is immaterial; what is significant is that the whole episode was so thoughtless that the police also attempted to enter the nearby house of Chaudhry Shujaat Husain, a staunch government ally whose son is a federal minister.

In addition to attracting widespread opprobrium, the raid or the message it contained felt lost to everyone I spoke to. Nothing at all has been won. On the other hand, it gave the opposition another excuse to continue to present themselves as the aggrieved party, the underdog, in an unequal battle, and to agitate.

With elections at some point this year, giving the opposition such sympathy-generating gifts seems foolish and worse than any accidental own goal. Those who ordered such macho actions should think about why they end up looking like idiots.

Even now, I hesitate to cancel the dialogue process. Yes, you could say that my position reflects my belief that all political disputes should be settled by interlocutors sitting on the other side of the table because there is no other way, no matter who or what the question implies.

And so too are the differences rooted in the doomed experiments in political engineering that our country has known so much, with the establishment, a euphemism for the military, sometimes alone and sometimes with the co-opted elements of the judiciary. , playing a major part.

In recent years, as the justice system is re-armed for such engineering projects and the military weakens in relative terms, a new dynamic has emerged where neither of the two lethal weapons, as I call them, can go it alone. It is at best a troika that decides, the government in place being the third element.

While all political parties talk about the sanctity of the vote and the 22 crore (220 million) awam, they know deep down that in order to be able to stay in power, they cannot survive on their tenure alone. They need one, or ideally both, elements of the troika. You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to figure this out.

An example: as the retirement of the former army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, approached and it became clear that the PML-N would decide on his successor, the head of the PTI threw tantrums to influence the decision. He failed to do so, but not before trying to weaken the new leader by making him controversial.

The current opposition’s vocal demand for elections for the dissolved Punjab Assembly (and the relatively quiet one for the KP Legislature) within a certain time frame and if possible for all assemblies, including the National Assembly, and the reluctance of governments are not demonstrative of their differences. interpretations of the Constitution.

This reflects how they see the path to their political success charted in the months ahead. Does it matter that the military and the judiciary are neutral and impartial as they claim, or is it the popular perception that carries more weight?

It is this same perception, often developed with very good reasons, that guides political decisions and the movements of political parties, no matter where they are: in government or in opposition. Thus, the date of the elections becomes even more relevant as the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court retires in mid-September.

As the incumbent government feels aggrieved by some of its decisions and those of its like-minded judges, it would be much more comfortable if the next post-election transfer of power did not take place until the new CJP is not in office, which he sees as more neutral and less inclined to take sides. The opposite is true for the opposition in terms of its assessment.

On top of that, the CJP is leading the senior judicial nomination process through a committee, and both sides make it seem like the three to four Supreme Court nominations over the next year or so are a life or a lifetime. dead. issue.

Both sides brought that kind of baggage into the talks. It won’t take much to break the delicate balance, so let’s see how things play out this weekend and next week. We won’t have to wait too long to find out.

The writer is a former Dawn editor.

[email protected]

Posted in Dawn, April 30, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1750106/precarious-talks-process The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos