A Trump lawyer fell into a “trap” during the trial of E. Jean Carroll: a former American lawyer





Former President Donald Trump’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, makes no “breakthrough” when cross-examining E. Jean Carroll in her defamation case against Trump, according to former US attorney Joyce Vance.

Carroll, a former Elle columnist, is suing Trump over allegations he defamed her character when he denied sexually assaulting her at a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in New York in the mid-1990s, including insulting her appearance. According to Carroll’s civil suit allegations, the former president groped and forcibly raped her.

While speaking on MSNBC’s The Katie Phang Show on Saturday, Vance said, “Tacopina, frankly from what we could see…he doesn’t seem to really be touching Carroll. He’s a witness very determined and very fierce. His story is cohesive and there’s no real foray he’s making into it.”

Vance continued, “But he falls into that other trap that defense attorneys need to beware of in a sexual assault case, by continuing to attack Carroll, he runs the risk of bolstering his credibility, putting the jury on his side and ready to listen to his testimony, and that seems to be the way this trial is going right now.”

Columnist E. Jean Carroll (right) and Donald Trump attorney Joe Tacopina arrive for day three of Carroll’s civil trial against the former president on Thursday in New York. Tacopina makes no “breakthrough” in cross-examining Carroll in his defamation case against Trump, according to former U.S. attorney Joyce Vance. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Newsweek reached out to Trump’s campaign for comment via email.

Carroll spoke on Wednesday and detailed the alleged attack. She told the courtroom that she confided in two friends and received conflicting advice: go to the police or not because Trump could use his wealth to damage his reputation. Carroll did not file a police report or a lawsuit until 2019, when she filed a libel suit against him. Last November, Carroll added a battery charge to the lawsuit because of the New York Adult Survivors Act, which allows victims to file a lawsuit for a one-year window even if the statute of limitations has expired.

The jury also heard that Carroll had not been able to have a romantic relationship or sexual relationship since the alleged rape.

Meanwhile, Trump spoke out on Truth Social, his social media platform, regarding the case.

On Wednesday he wrote: “The E. Jean Carroll, Ms. Bergdorf Goodman case is a made up scam. His lawyer is a political operative, funded by a big political donor who they said doesn’t exist, only to get caught lying about it. Just watch her interview on CNN before and after the commercial break – Like another person. She said there was a dress, using old Monica Lewinsky’s stuff, so she didn’t want to produce it. the dress should be allowed to be part of the case. It’s a fraudulent and false story – the witch hunt!”

While speaking to Newsweek on Saturday about the possible impact this case could have on voters after Trump announced last November that he was running for president in 2024, political analyst Craig Agranoff said: “The The impact of a guilty verdict on his prospects for 2024 will depend on a number of factors. It’s impossible to say for sure what the outcome will be any time soon.”

Agranoff continued, “It’s possible that voters have become desensitized to the idea of ​​Trump facing legal issues. However, it’s also possible that a guilty verdict in a high-profile case could still have an impact. negative about his favor. It’s too early to say for sure how voters will react.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/trump-lawyer-fell-trap-amid-e-jean-carroll-trial-ex-us-attorney-1797511 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos