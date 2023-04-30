Politics
What the ‘Star Wars Day’ ballot means for a general election not so far, far away
In the world of sci-fi geekdom, next Thursday is Star Wars Day (May the 4th be with you).
But for Westminster watchers, this is the date when 8,000 seats and 230 councils in England and Wales are up for grabs in local elections.
It’s the first test at the polls of the popularity of uber-Star Wars fan Rishi Sunaks since he became prime minister six months ago, and also a crucial barometer of the progress being made by Keir Starmer in his quest for number 10.
Will it give Labor new hope that Starmer can really become prime minister? Or will the Empire strike back, signaling that Sunak could yet achieve an unlikely victory in 2024?
Polling guru and Tory peer Lord Hayward told HuffPost UK that although it is in a much better place than it was under Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, the party is still on track to significant losses next Thursday.
There has certainly been a mood swing in recent weeks, he said. Conservative canvassers are getting positive feedback on the doorstep, which is a big change from a few months ago.
At the same time, there is growing nervousness among Labour. Not so long ago some of them were predicting that the Conservatives would lose 2,000 seats, you don’t hear that anymore.
He said the Tories are set to lose around 1,000 of the 3,290 council seats they currently hold, but that has been largely discounted, meaning anything less will be seen as a success.
Hayward said the Lib Dems will win several hundred seats, and while Labor will make gains, that may not be enough to signal that Starmer has finally made the deal with the electorate.
It may well, in the final analysis, be Keir Starmer who comes out of the election under the most pressure, he said.
Rishi Sunaks’ position now looks more secure. Not too long ago there was talk of a leadership challenge if the premises went bad, with Boris waiting in the wings. But you don’t hear anyone seriously talking about that now. The mood has definitely changed in Rishi’s favor.
But a senior Labor source said it was utter nonsense to suggest the Tories could lose 1,000 seats, given the party found itself at rock bottom in its last challenge in 2019.
They had an absolute one-night disaster four years ago and lost 1,300 seats, they said. They were in a total stalemate on Brexit and that was the death knell for Theresa May.
For the idea that Sunak is overthrowing her to be sustainable, they shouldn’t lose any advisers next Thursday. Even if they lose a seat, they are instantly worse off than they were under Theresa May.
To say that this would constitute a good night is laughable.
A Starmer ally said Labor, which defends 2,062 seats, was using local elections as a cornerstone for next year’s general election.
Labor campaign manager Morgan McSweeney told colleagues the party needed to show it was making progress in places like Plymouth in the south as well as the Red Wall seats in the north to demonstrate it was on the right track to power in Westminster.
He keeps saying that if we are the biggest party in local government, the next election will be well placed, an insider said. It hasn’t happened since 2002, but there’s an outside chance that we arrived next Friday night.
Labor also wants to present the local elections as a referendum on Sunak himself.
After a shaky start in No 10, the Prime Minister has undoubtedly had a good two months, which has seen Labors’ colossal poll lead reduced to a still considerable 15 points.
The five pledges he made at the start of the year are now months old, a senior Labor official has said. If people believe in them, I would expect the Conservatives to gain support rather than lose it.
Polls from the group More In Common show that the cost of living crisis and the NHS remain the most important issues for voters, regardless of their background or political views. It could spell trouble for a party that has been in power for 13 years.
A Conservative candidate told HuffPost UK: People are just fed up with the government, they are fed up with the Conservative Party and they are looking for the best way to get a message across.
Nobody cares about all the culture war stuff the leaders are pushing, what they really want is to get the potholes fixed. If I lose, I will be overthrown by the national party.
The most optimistic of the three main parties is undoubtedly the Lib Dems, who are expected to significantly increase the 1,205 seats they currently hold.
The momentum is with us, said a source, who predicted a good night for the party in the blue wall of Tory-held seats in the south of England, vulnerable to the Lib Dems.
The party is fielding its highest number of candidates since 2007 and hopes to send a message to big Tories that they are coming for their seats in the general election.
More Tories are looking to us in the Dominic Raabs patch, the source said. We also expect to make gains in the constituency of Nadhim Zahawis. We want to put them on notice.
As a Star Wars aficionado, Sunak knows that the original movie ends with the Rebel Alliance bringing down the ruling Empire.
He hopes a loose coalition of Labor and Liberal Democrats won’t let him feel the full force of voters’ anger.
