NAB investigation leads to investigation against Imran and others





This undated file photo shows the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) building in Islamabad, Pakistan. On line

ISLAMABAD: The NAB has converted its investigation into an investigation against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of land canals in the name of Al Qadir University Trust from a real estate developer in exchange for the favor from the governments of the PTI to the latter involving about 50 billion rupees.

The NAB, which was previously investigating allegations of abuse of authority, financial gain and criminal breach of trust in the recovery of proceeds of crime received from the UK and the unlawful sealing of his case against Imran Khan and others, found adequate material to convert the inquiry into an investigation.

In corruption cases, the NAB generally takes three steps before filing a referral. The first step is complaint verification. If the complaint is verified, the investigation is ordered as a second step. At this point, if satisfactory evidence is available to proceed further, the investigation is turned into an investigation. Otherwise, the investigation is closed.

At the investigation stage, the defendants are directly questioned and, if necessary, can even be stopped for questioning to finally determine whether the case is worth going to court or not.

NAB sources said that recently the investigation against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi, lawyer Shahzad Akbar and the property developer was turned into an investigation.

In June last year, the current government accused former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi of securing land worth billions of rupees for their trust from a property developer for having legalized a laundered amount of 50 billion rupees that had been identified and returned to the country by the UK during the tenure of the PTI government.

It was alleged that Imran Khan secured approval for the settlement of the money – returned from the UK – to the property developer at a cabinet meeting on December 3, 2019 without allowing its members to read it , although some of them had asked for clarification.

Following the government’s current allegation, Kingsley Napley, the law firm representing the property developer’s family, issued a press release stating that the family considers it a matter of considerable regret that the Pakistani government has breached its own commitment he had given to both the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) and counterparties on a confidential agreement reached in 2019.

The statement said the confidential agreement with the NCA arose out of civil litigation and any suggestion that the confidential agreement was in any way improper is without merit, otherwise the NCA would not have accepted it. The statement adds that the real estate company wishes to confirm that it will continue to uphold the highest ethical standards and provide exceptional service to its clients. It would be inappropriate to say more on the subject given the confidential nature of the agreement.

Later, the NAB launched the investigation and summoned almost all cabinet members of Imran Khan’s government who had attended the meeting on December 3, 2019. Some of the PTI leaders appeared before the NAB, but most ignored the NAB advisories.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan had registered Trust for Al-Qadir University Project on December 26, 2019 a few weeks after his cabinet’s decision on the real estate company that later became the university’s donor.

Three weeks before the registration of the trust on December 3, 2019, Imran Khan Law Firm addressed the matter regarding the Accounts Freezing Orders (AFOs) and the repatriation of funds to Pakistan by the National Crime Agency (NCA) in the real estate magnate and family case.

Later, a few months after the registration of the trust deed at the Islamabad sub-registry office, the real estate company purchased land of approximately 460 Kanals in Jhelum and transferred the land to the name of Zulfi Bukhari. For stamp duty purposes, the value of the land has been set at Rs 243 million.

After the creation of the trust, Zulfi Bukhari transferred this land in the name of the trust. In March 2021, this land donation along with other donations like infrastructure and other provisions was recognized by an agreement signed between Bushra Bibi and the Imran Khans residence property company while Khan was the Prime Minister of Pakistan .

