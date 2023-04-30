Analysis: Whether it’s Trump or Biden, some in Europe see the US as an unreliable ally





When Joe Biden confirmed he would run for office this week, the European allies of the Americas knew exactly what that meant for the future of the transatlantic relationship.

It’s no secret that when Biden won the presidency in 2020, leaders across the Atlantic were relieved that a more conventional Democratic leader was in the White House.

But they also knew that Biden would not be able to undo all the damage done in four years by Donald Trump.

Trump was a chaotic leader who repeatedly criticized the European allies of the Americas. He threatened trade wars over everything from cheese to planes. He questioned the principles of the NATO alliance and fired at the European Union, at one point saying that if he ran the UK he simply wouldn’t foot the Brexit bill of $50 billion ($62 billion) that Britain legally owed to the EU.

There are two main reasons why Europeans haven’t completely moved on from the Trump years. First, if Trump could happen once, there’s no reason he or anyone in his mold shouldn’t happen again. Second, Biden, according to the Europeans, continued much of Trump’s protectionist foreign policy on trade and maximum pressure on China.

These two realities will influence America’s European approach and its place in the world order for at least the next decade.

When you talk to diplomats and European officials, the word trust often comes up. Trust not only the intentions of the United States as an ally, but trust American democracy.

We look at what happened on January 6 and wonder if we can trust something similar or worse will not happen again, collapsing the political system with it. We are looking at the divisions in the country and wondering if we can be sure that the United States will not double down on its protectionist agenda, America first, a senior European diplomat told CNN. We simply cannot afford to depend too much on an ally that we cannot trust will be stable, they added.

This lack of trust and general distrust of America has partly motivated what is known in Europe as the Strategic Autonomy Program, essentially an attempt for the EU to have an independent foreign policy that make it less dependent on the United States. A key part of this program is for Europe to maintain close economic ties with China, which would be unacceptable to both major US parties these days.

French President Emmanuel Macron recently explained his view of strategic autonomy in somewhat awkward terms when he told Politico that Europe should not become mere supporters of the Americas vis-a-vis China. The comment was controversial as it was said in response to a question about what Europe would do if China invaded Taiwan. But generally speaking, all 27 EU member states support the strategic autonomy program, albeit with varying degrees of warmongering towards China for good measure.

The truth is that European anxieties about modern America have caused even some of the biggest China skeptics in the EU to accept that Europe must now take a different approach to Washington than Washington. opposite Beijing.

This does not mean that all EU nations are happy with this new reality. Some, particularly in the eastern bloc, fear that the lure of Chinese markets and cheap labor is blinding their peers to the risk of being too economically dependent on China.

We need to take the risks out of the relationship with China, which we haven’t done with Russia. I fear we are underestimating the risk from China, says an Eastern European diplomat. The Russophiles said economic cooperation would protect us, but that didn’t stop them from cutting off our gas supply.

But even the biggest hawks are now talking about de-risking their ties with China, rather than cutting ties altogether, and across the bloc officials are drawing a direct line to changes in EU-state relations. States that happened under Trump, some of which they believe is now impossible to undo.

On the US side, officials are optimistic that Europe will one day come to its senses and adopt something closer to the US stance on China, which is considerably more hostile to trade and tech development, is deeply critical of China’s human rights record and its activity in the South China Sea.

America is often the canary in the coal mine. We are ringing a bell on China, but it might take Europeans a bit longer to hear it, a US government official told CNN. Europe has many ties with China, but it has also recently learned how quickly a partner can become an adversary. The real test of Europe’s willingness to diverge will come if China’s aggression against Taiwan escalates.

A second US official told CNN that the main lesson of the Trump era for allies was to understand that maintaining a lasting relationship with anyone in the White House is important and now is not the right time. to become complacent and lose sight of the indispensability of the United States as a European power.

Back in Europe, the question of indispensability is phrased slightly differently. The United States is an essential partner, even if it is a worrying partner, the top European diplomat told CNN.

And while some think the United States, with all its internal political divisions, has made it difficult for Europeans to take DC at its word, they say there are things Biden or anyone following him can do to help the relationship.

It would help if token efforts were made to have a closer relationship on topics like the economy and cybersecurity, a European official said. The EU-US Trade and Technology Council, for example, is a good forum, but it’s too heavily tech-focused at the moment. And they could have contacted us much earlier about the Inflation Reduction Act and asked how it might negatively impact our economies.

Behind closed doors, there is no ambiguity: European officials will be much happier if Biden wins a second term than Ron DeSantis or Trump being the next US president.

However, the Bidens presidency has so far failed to set the stage for much reconciliation. Above all, Europe is determined to find its own way in the world.

In some ways it was inevitable and essential. But there’s no denying that the shadow of the Trump presidency and Bidens’ continued policy of looking inwards rather than outwards has left Europe more determined than ever to find its own place in the world. rather than follow others. And right now, that means a continued rift with America on the biggest foreign policy issue outside of Ukraine in the past decade: how to deal with China.