Erdogan, back on the electoral trail, unveils the first Turkish astronaut

Turkey’s first astronaut will travel to the International Space Station by the end of the year, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday.

Air Force pilot Alper Gezeravci, 43, has been selected to be the first Turkish citizen in space. His replacement is Tuva Cihangir Atasever, 30, an aeronautical systems engineer with Turkish defense contractor Roketsan.

Erdogan made the announcement at the Teknofest aviation and space fair in Istanbul, the president’s first public appearance since falling ill during a television interview on Tuesday. He appeared alongside Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Libya’s acting Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh.

“Our friend, who will take part in Turkey’s first manned space mission, will stay on the International Space Station for 14 days,” Erdogan said. “Our astronaut will perform 13 different experiments prepared by our country’s prestigious universities and research institutes during this mission.”

Erdogan described Gezeravci as a “heroic Turkish pilot who achieved significant success in our air force command”.

The Turkish Space Agency website describes Gezeravci as a 21-year Air Force veteran and F-16 pilot who attended the US Air Force Institute of Technology.

Wearing a red flight jacket, Erdogan appeared in good health as he addressed the crowd at the festival. Turkey’s presidential and parliamentary elections are scheduled for May 14 and opinion polls show Erdogan is potentially in his toughest race since taking power two decades ago.

Turkey is facing a prolonged economic downturn and the government has come under fire after an earthquake in February killed more than 50,000 people in the country. Experts have blamed the high death toll in part on shoddy construction and enforcement of building codes.

While campaigning for re-election, Erdogan unveiled a number of high-profile projects, such as Turkey’s first nuclear power plant and the delivery of natural gas from Black Sea reserves.