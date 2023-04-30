Politics
Karnataka Election 2023 PM Modi in Vijayapura BJP PM Modi Attacks Congress Narendra Modi Speech Highlights in Vijayapura
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public meeting in Vijayapura, Karnataka, his second poll of the day after denouncing Congress in Bidar district for “misusing” it. The Karnataka assembly election for 224 seats will take place on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13. This is Prime Minister Modi’s ninth visit to Karnataka this year since February.
“Congress never worked for the poor and the people of Karnataka, they just plundered them,” Prime Minister Modi remarked.
He accused Congress of diverting funds from various projects to intermediaries and “ignoring the plight of farmers.” “Women and girls in the state have suffered a lot under the Congress government. But the BJP government has empowered them and changed their lives by giving them several aids,” he added.
According to the Prime Minister, the BJP government has given priority to all classes such as the poor, Dalits, destitute and disabled. “In the BJP government, the disadvantaged sections of the society have social and economic security. The dual engine government has worked for food and shelter for the poor. There are 9 lakh of such families in Karnataka who have been granted the entered their first pucca house after several generations,” he pointed out.
He further mentioned that under his government, a direct benefit transfer of Rs. 29 Lakh crore was paid directly to the bank accounts of the legitimate beneficiaries. “Previously, women had no right to manage household finances. Today, thanks to Jan Dhan’s bank accounts, women got financial help and became decision makers,” he added.
Prime Minister Modi alleged that the Congress government never took notice of the problems faced by members of the Lambani-Banjara community. “It was the dual-powered BJP government that delivered social justice.”
“The Congress, which has not understood the teachings of Lord Basavanna, has always opposed Babasaheb Ambedkar, that the Congress can never work for the Dalits and backwards and solve their problems,” Modi said at the rally. in Vijayapura.
READ ALSO | Karnataka polls will decide state’s future
Karnataka Election 2023 – Congress has fooled me 91 times. They abuse me like they abused Ambedkar, Savarkar: PM Modi
Earlier today, amid a row over Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge’s ‘venomous snake’ remark, Prime Minister Modi accused the big old party of abusing him ’91 times’.
“Congress started abusing me. Someone made a list of these abuses and sent me. Congress abused me 91 times so far,” he remarked to Bidar. “When their top leaders abused me, I remember how that party abused Baba Sahab Ambedkar. The Congress called Babasaheb Ambedkar rakshasa (demon), rashtradrohi (country traitor), dagabaaz dost (deceiver friend). Now, they also abuse Veer Savarkar,” he added.
Earlier, he pointed out that state polls will not just elect a government for five years, but will decide the future of the state for the vision of making it the number 1 state in the country and “the dual-engine government is very important for that”. “The state can only develop when all parties are developed. This election will decide the role of the state and to make it number 1, the dual engine government is very important for the state,” he said. -he declares.
The prime minister hit out at Congress saying the party was ‘cheating’ farmers with promises of loan forgiveness. “No loan waivers were made or only those associated with the party received the benefits.”
READ ALSO | Why hasn’t PM met them yet, asks Priyanka Gandhi after meeting protesting wrestlers in Delhi
Karnataka election 2023: PM Modi’s campaign schedule
After the meeting in Vijayapura, Prime Minister Modi will fly to Kudachi in Belagavi district where he will address voters at around 2:45 p.m.
In the evening, the Prime Minister will fly to Bangalore to hold a road show in Bangalore North.
After staying in Bengaluru, Modi will then fly to Kolar on Sunday morning and address a public meeting at 11.30am. He will then travel to Channapatna in Ramanagara district at 1:30 p.m.
During his trip, Modi will also visit the temple town of Belur in Hassan district. A huge pandal is being prepared in Belur for Prime Minister Modi’s public meeting.
It is expected that thousands of people will come to see and listen to the Prime Minister. According to ANI, BJP workers handling arrangements for the PM’s program said more than two lakh people are expected to attend the public meeting.
PM Modi will then hold a roadshow in Mysuru the same evening. After the event, it would fly from Mysuru to Delhi.
|
Sources
2/ https://news.abplive.com/elections/karnataka-election-2023-pm-modi-in-vijayapura-bjp-pm-modi-attacks-congress-narendra-modi-speech-highlights-in-vijayapura-1598775
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Karnataka Election 2023 PM Modi in Vijayapura BJP PM Modi Attacks Congress Narendra Modi Speech Highlights in Vijayapura
- Erdogan, back on the electoral trail, unveils the first Turkish astronaut
- Ganjar confident of Jokowi’s support: he is a PDIP cadre
- Bollywood star Akshay Kumar visits BAPS Hindu Temple, Abu Dhabi, UAE
- Mauch drafted in second round, four bison signed as free agents
- A Detailed Look at Kate Middleton’s Unforgettable Princess of Wales Wedding Dress
- Analysis: Whether it’s Trump or Biden, some in Europe see the US as an unreliable ally
- I wish I could be more prolific, says Zach Braff | Entertainment
- 4 Free Google Docs Templates for Teachers
- NAB investigation leads to investigation against Imran and others
- What the ‘Star Wars Day’ ballot means for a general election not so far, far away
- US Army temporarily immobilizes its pilots after a series of fatal accidents | Military News