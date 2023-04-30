Karnataka Election 2023 PM Modi in Vijayapura BJP PM Modi Attacks Congress Narendra Modi Speech Highlights in Vijayapura

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public meeting in Vijayapura, Karnataka, his second poll of the day after denouncing Congress in Bidar district for “misusing” it. The Karnataka assembly election for 224 seats will take place on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13. This is Prime Minister Modi’s ninth visit to Karnataka this year since February.

“Congress never worked for the poor and the people of Karnataka, they just plundered them,” Prime Minister Modi remarked.

He accused Congress of diverting funds from various projects to intermediaries and “ignoring the plight of farmers.” “Women and girls in the state have suffered a lot under the Congress government. But the BJP government has empowered them and changed their lives by giving them several aids,” he added.

According to the Prime Minister, the BJP government has given priority to all classes such as the poor, Dalits, destitute and disabled. “In the BJP government, the disadvantaged sections of the society have social and economic security. The dual engine government has worked for food and shelter for the poor. There are 9 lakh of such families in Karnataka who have been granted the entered their first pucca house after several generations,” he pointed out.

He further mentioned that under his government, a direct benefit transfer of Rs. 29 Lakh crore was paid directly to the bank accounts of the legitimate beneficiaries. “Previously, women had no right to manage household finances. Today, thanks to Jan Dhan’s bank accounts, women got financial help and became decision makers,” he added.

Prime Minister Modi alleged that the Congress government never took notice of the problems faced by members of the Lambani-Banjara community. “It was the dual-powered BJP government that delivered social justice.”

“The Congress, which has not understood the teachings of Lord Basavanna, has always opposed Babasaheb Ambedkar, that the Congress can never work for the Dalits and backwards and solve their problems,” Modi said at the rally. in Vijayapura.

Earlier today, amid a row over Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge’s ‘venomous snake’ remark, Prime Minister Modi accused the big old party of abusing him ’91 times’.

“Congress started abusing me. Someone made a list of these abuses and sent me. Congress abused me 91 times so far,” he remarked to Bidar. “When their top leaders abused me, I remember how that party abused Baba Sahab Ambedkar. The Congress called Babasaheb Ambedkar rakshasa (demon), rashtradrohi (country traitor), dagabaaz dost (deceiver friend). Now, they also abuse Veer Savarkar,” he added.

Earlier, he pointed out that state polls will not just elect a government for five years, but will decide the future of the state for the vision of making it the number 1 state in the country and “the dual-engine government is very important for that”. “The state can only develop when all parties are developed. This election will decide the role of the state and to make it number 1, the dual engine government is very important for the state,” he said. -he declares.

The prime minister hit out at Congress saying the party was ‘cheating’ farmers with promises of loan forgiveness. “No loan waivers were made or only those associated with the party received the benefits.”

Karnataka election 2023: PM Modi’s campaign schedule

After the meeting in Vijayapura, Prime Minister Modi will fly to Kudachi in Belagavi district where he will address voters at around 2:45 p.m.

In the evening, the Prime Minister will fly to Bangalore to hold a road show in Bangalore North.

After staying in Bengaluru, Modi will then fly to Kolar on Sunday morning and address a public meeting at 11.30am. He will then travel to Channapatna in Ramanagara district at 1:30 p.m.

During his trip, Modi will also visit the temple town of Belur in Hassan district. A huge pandal is being prepared in Belur for Prime Minister Modi’s public meeting.

It is expected that thousands of people will come to see and listen to the Prime Minister. According to ANI, BJP workers handling arrangements for the PM’s program said more than two lakh people are expected to attend the public meeting.

PM Modi will then hold a roadshow in Mysuru the same evening. After the event, it would fly from Mysuru to Delhi.