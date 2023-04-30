PM Modi’s 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat today: UN live stream, 4 lakh theaters and special screenings





By India Today News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 100th episode of his monthly radio program “Mann ki Baat” at 11 a.m. on Sunday. The 100th episode of Mann ki Baat will be broadcast live at the United Nations headquarters. It was shown in the room of the UN Trusteeship Council. “Get ready for a historic moment as the 100th episode of PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ goes live on April 30 in the Trusteeship Council Chamber at @UN HQ!” India’s Permanent Mission to the UN said in a tweet. Get ready for a historic moment ðŸŽ‰ as the 100th episode of PM Modi’s “Mann Ki Baat” ðŸŽ™ï¸ goes live on April 30 in the Trusteeship Council Chamber at @AND HQ! ðŸ“û #MannKiBaat has become a monthly national tradition, inspiring millions to participate in the development journey of ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ pic.twitter.com/6ji4t1flmu

India at the UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) April 28, 2023 The 100th episode of Modi’s monthly radio address aired at 11 a.m. IST on April 30, which is 1:30 a.m. Sunday in New York. Ahead of his speech, Prime Minister Modi said on Saturday that Mann Ki Baat’s trip was a truly special trip for him. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made elaborate arrangements for Sunday’s special episode and central government ministries and state units have planned several programs to mark the historic feat. The party spared no effort to make the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat an “unprecedented” mass awareness program. He arranged in an average of 100 rooms in every electoral district in the country for people to listen to him. Let’s make tomorrow’s show ‘Mann Ki Baat’ a Movement! You can use the link below and download photos from the 100th episode of the program.https://t.co/hEQs8FRsSp

BJP (@BJP4India) April 29, 2023 Over the next few years, Mann ki Baat encompassed a multitude of topics – weather, environment, cleanliness, various social issues and even exams. Here are 10 points on PM Modi’s 100th Mann Ki Baat episode: Mann ki Baat was first aired on 3 October 2014 and airs on the last Sunday of every month at 11 a.m. across All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan (DD) network. The 100th episode of the 30-minute show aired on April 30. ‘Mann ki Baat’ ends 100 episodes today. To be part of the history #MannKiBaatAt100 broadcast, click on your photo while listening to the episode and download it on the NaMo app. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/EvCyq7nwgg

Updates from Mann Ki Baat àä®àäè àä•àå€ àä¬àä¾àää àä…àäªàäáàå‡àäŸàå àä¸ (@mannkibaat) April 30, 2023

The Union Ministry of Tourism has planned “100 Days of Action” to mark the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Mann ki Baat” radio show. The ministry will celebrate the 100th episode through its Yuva tourism clubs, officials told the PTI news agency.

The BJP said it had made arrangements in about four lakh places across the country for people to hear Prime Minister Modi’s speech, with party chairman JP Nadda overseeing the entire drill to make it one historic success. Overseas Indians around the world also listened to “Mann Ki Baat,” the party said in a statement.

The BJP has arranged for the 100th episode of PM Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ (MKB) to be aired on Sunday in 2,000 booth level enclosures across Odisha and called on the people and other political parties, like the BJD and Congress is listening. Odisha BJP Chairman Manmohan Samal told PTI, “Mann ki Baat is purely apolitical.” à¬®à¬¾à¬èà¬èà€àŸ à¬ªà à¬°à¬çà¬¾à¬èà¬®à¬èà à¬äà à¬°à€ à¬¶à à¬°à€ @Narendra Modi à¬™à à¬• à¬°à‡à¬áà¬à¬à¬“ à¬®à¬¾à¬çà àŸà¬®à¬°à‡ à¬Æà¬°à¬®à à¬ à¬• à¬°à¬¾à¬ïà¬à¬‡à¬åà¬à¬¬à¬à¬¾ “à¬®à¬èà à¬•à¬¿ à¬¬à¬¾à¬äà ” àçàæàæà¬äà¬® à¬…à¬çà àŸà¬¾àŸà¬° à¬®à¬¾à¬‡à¬²à¬–à à¬ãà à¬Ÿ à¬…à¬äà¬¿à¬•à à¬°à¬® à ¬•à¬°à¬¿à¬¬àåä à¬Æà¬¸à¬èà à¬äà¬¾à¬•à¬¾à¬²à¬¿ à¬ªà à¬°à à¬¬à¬¾à¬¹à à¬è àçàç à¬¸à¬®àŸà¬° à‡ à¬Æà¬¸à¬èà à¬äà à¬¶à à¬ãà¬¿à¬¬à¬¾ à¬ªà à¬°à¬çà¬¾à¬èà¬®à¬èà à¬äà a ¬°à€à¬™à à¬• #MannKiBaatAt100 à¬•à¬¾à¬°à à¬ïà àŸà¬•à à¬°à¬®àåä pic.twitter.com/MJp4k9usBG

BJP Odisha (@BJP4Odisha) April 29, 2023

The Consulate General of India in New York, together with the community organization Federation of Indian Associations NY-NJ-NE and others, also organized the broadcast of the 100th episode of “Mann Ki Baat” for members of the Indo-American and Diaspora community in New Jersey at a special event at 1:30 a.m. Sunday. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar who was on an official visit to Guyana, Panama, Colombia and the Dominican Republic attended the community event.

In a bid to make the 100th episode of “Mann ki Baat” a historic event, the BJP’s Uttar Pradesh unit has made elaborate arrangements for its broadcast to 55,000 centers at booth level. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday unfurled a commemorative postage stamp to mark the 100th edition of “Mann Ki Baat”. A commemorative coin of Rs 100 was also unveiled to mark the momentous event of the farewell session.

To mark the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’, BJP’s Jharkhand unit celebrated the ‘deepotsav’ (light festival) at its headquarters in Ranchi on Saturday and created a human chain in Harmu Chowk. The BJP State decided to celebrate the occasion in a grand way with top leaders listening to the program at different locations.

The BJP on its Twitter account has shared the links of various social media platforms which can be accessed to listen to the 100th episode of Mann ki Baat on Sunday.

Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat. ”Mann ki Baat has catalyzed community-led action on sanitation, health, women’s economic empowerment and other issues related to the Sustainable Development Goals. Congratulations @narendramodi on the 100th episode,” he said in a tweet.

Ahead of the 100th episode, an IIM survey revealed that nearly ninety-six percent of the population are aware of Prime Minister Modi’s monthly radio show Mann Ki Baat. The program has reached 100 million people who are aware of and have listened to the program at least once, according to a government statement citing the report. The report says there are 23 million regular listeners to the program and it cited strong, decisive leadership and an emotional connection with audiences as reasons for its popularity. (With contributions from the agency)

