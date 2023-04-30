The Story of Chinese Deception China India Ladakh Border Xi Jinping Narendra Modi

“All war is based on deception. So when we are able to attack, we must appear incompetent; when we use our forces, we must appear inactive; when we are close, we must make the enemy believe that we We are far away, when we are far far, we must make him believe that we are close. This famous saying of Sun Tzu, the famous Chinese thinker, philosopher, strategist of 500 BC. The Chinese army would complete three years of its deployment on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, during which Chinese leaders demonstrated how to keep the enemy i.e. India confused, hopeful, confused and frustrated .

Sun Tzu also taught the Chinese to speak in two voices to confuse the enemy. When Indian and Chinese foreign ministers issued a joint five-point consensus document in 2020, then Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe, five days earlier in Moscow, accused India of being responsible for the ALC crisis. In fact, following Sun Tzu’s precept, the Chinese have mastered the art of doing something bilaterally or publicly but doing the exact opposite on the ground. After three years, the Chinese shenanigans have now been fully exposed.

Since Xi Jinping took over as Chinese President in early 2013, China’s attitude and behavior towards India has changed to the detriment of bilateral relations. Showing adherence to the old expansionist mindset of the Middle Kingdom, Xi derailed China-India relations, which were rapidly moving on the right track during the two five-year terms of Jiang Zemin and Hu. Jintao. These two regimes produced almost five confidence-building measures agreements (1993, 1996, 2003, 2005, 2012) on the basis of which the bonhomie of India and China deepened to such an extent that the Indian leaders began to believe that there was no need to raise another China – specific mountain corps (consisting of three divisions of 15,000 each) to be deployed on the rear of the LAC.

Chinese betrayal is evident in the five-point outcome document after the September 10, 2020 meeting of Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and then Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Moscow on the sidelines of the Foreign Ministers’ Meeting of the OCS. The five-point plan aimed for a return to full normality on the LAC as the then Chinese foreign minister promised the disengagement and de-escalation of forces. But today both armies sit on a powder keg at LAC, although China’s new defense minister, General Li Shangfu, in his April 27 talks with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh in New Delhi, described the scene as normal.

General Li also attempted to deliver homilies from the Indian side. He said that as major neighboring countries and important developing countries, China and India share far more common interests than differences. The two sides should view each other’s bilateral relations and development from a comprehensive, long-term and strategic perspective, and jointly contribute wisdom and strength to global and regional peace and stability.

It’s like pointing a gun to someone’s head and asking them to accept the situation as it is and be friendly. This is how a powerful emerging superpower attempts to subjugate its weaker neighbors. This is very clear from Chinese behavior – from the South China Sea to Indian land borders.

Has China ever intended to follow the September 2020 5-Point Consensus?



In fact, the treacherous behavior of the Chinese military was on full display to the world when the Chinese PLA stabbed Indian soldiers in the back in the Galwan Valley in 2020. When the Chinese first encroached on the area of ​​the Indian side of the ALC, they invited India to solve the problem through dialogue. This dialogue resulted in an agreement to disengage his forces from the Galwan Valley. And when the Indian soldiers went to inspect the implementation of the agreement, they were attacked from behind. No less than 20 brave Indian soldiers lost their lives, who were completely unaware of such a probable act of Chinese treason. Indian soldiers had remained unarmed, solemnly abiding by the 1996 confidence-building measures agreement aimed at maintaining peace and tranquillity. Three months after this bloody incident, India believed then Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi when he told Jaishankar in Moscow on September 10, 2020: “It is also important to roll back all the personnel and equipment that entered. Border troops must quickly disengage so that the situation can deescalate.

It would be pertinent to mention here the five-point disengagement plan agreed between two sovereign representatives, namely Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar.

1. The two ministers agreed that both sides should be guided by the leaders’ series of consensus on the development of Indo-China relations, including not allowing differences to turn into disputes.

2. The two foreign ministers agreed that the current situation in the border areas is not in the interest of either side and therefore the border troops of the two sides should continue their dialogue, quickly disengage , maintaining an appropriate distance and easing tensions.

3. The two sides also agreed that the two sides will abide by all existing agreements and protocols on China-India border affairs, maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas, and avoid any actions that may escalate matters.

4. India and China agreed to continue dialogue and communication through the Special Representative mechanism on the India-China boundary issue. They also agreed in this context that the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) should also continue its meetings.

5. Ministers agreed that as the situation improves, the two parties should expedite work to conclude further confidence-building measures in order to maintain and strengthen peace and tranquility in the border areas.

The five-point plan of September 2020 brought relief and satisfaction to the Indian camps, but after two and a half years, India finds itself cheated again. It has become clear that the Chinese never intended to realize this consensus. The five-point plan had raised hopes in India for an early disengagement and de-escalation from all incursion areas along the LAC in eastern Ladakh. But instead of withdrawing its forces, the Chinese not only continued to increase the number of troops, but new permanent structures were also built, indicating their intention to remain permanently on the icy heights. A gesture never imagined in Indian strategic circles. This required a counter reaction from the Indian Army.

Thus, after three years, more than 50,000 men from both sides find themselves settled on the Himalayan peaks. After 18 rounds of talks between army commanders, the situation on the LAC continues to be tense. The firm stance taken by the Chinese defense minister during his visit to New Delhi for the SCO defense ministers’ meeting signaled an indefinite deployment of troops to the cold and arid mountains. This weighs heavily on Indian military and financial resources. India would struggle to sustain more than 50,000 troops with their weapons systems for an indefinite period.

The author is a veteran journalist and strategic affairs editor.