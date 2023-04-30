Imran’s defamation suit against the minister is suspended





ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday stayed the Magistrate’s Court proceedings in the defamation suit brought by former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan against Defense Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif.

The IHC Chief Justice issued the stay order while hearing Mr. Khans’ motion against the trial court’s leave for Mr. Asif to file additional documents in the said lawsuit.

Counsel for Mr. Khan argued in court that during cross-examination two documents were requested to be exhibited/entered into evidence, to which it was objected that the documents mentioned were not mentioned in either the written declaration nor in the reference list.

It was further argued that the returned objection was overruled on the grounds that the documents are public records and that under Section 112 of the Qanun-i-Shahadat Ordinance 1984, a judicial notice may be trained.

Mr. Khan’s lawyer informed the court that the documents in question are the decisions of the Election Commission of Pakistan, however, the decision of the lower court is in violation of the dictum established by the country’s superior courts.

The hearing in this case has been adjourned to May 11.

Mr Khan had brought a defamation suit against Asif in 2012 for the recovery of Rs 10 billion, as the latter had made allegations of embezzlement from SKMT, claiming that $4.5 million of SKMT funds had been invested abroad.

In his lawsuit, the PTI chief referred to the August 1, 2012 presser in which the PML-N stalwart accused Imran of losing in the real estate game a huge amount of funds given to SKMT in the form of Zakat, Fitrana or other types. of donations.

In December 2021, Imran, while recording his statement in the digitally connected court, said he was SKMT’s largest individual donor from 1991 to 2009 and that the investments against which allegations were made had been fully recovered by the SKMT without any loss.

Posted in Dawn, April 30, 2023

