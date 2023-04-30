British Prime Ministers and their remarks on Eurovision

Eurovision is a big deal even in the UK. So much so that most recent UK prime ministers have been asked about the contest during their tenure.

In light of this year’s competition taking place in Liverpool, we take a look and see what various UK PMs have said about the Europe-wide competition over the years.

David Cameron

The first Conservative Prime Minister of this current term of Conservative government managed to talk about Eurovision in the House of Commons. When asked in April 2016 what was the worst argument he’d heard for leaving the European Union (EU), Cameron replied: I think that’s probably the one we’d get from the Eurovision Song Contest .

Cameron even referenced Australia’s participation in Eurovision in his response. He said: I think it would not only be very sad [to leave Eurovision] but I think given that Israel and Azerbaijan and anyone anywhere near Europe seem to be able to [even] Australia I think we’re pretty safe from that one.

At the time, debate raged in the UK over whether the country should leave the EU. In a referendum on June 23 of that year, the nation did indeed vote to leave the European Organization.

Another Eurovision connection that Cameron has is that he was a huge Jedward supporter when they appeared on the UK edition of The X Factor in 2009. The Irish twins will then represent Ireland at Eurovision in 2011 and 2012.

Therese May

Britain’s second female Prime Minister has also been asked a Brexit-related Eurovision question. While appearing on BBC’s The One Show in May 2017, presenter Alex Jones (who was the UK’s spokesperson at Eurovision 2011) asked May if Brexit would also mean the UK would leave Eurovision.

After a brief pause, May said “no”, although she went on to say “although I’m tempted to say in the current circumstances, I don’t know how many votes we’ll get”. May was at the forefront of negotiations over the terms of Britain’s exit from the EU at the time. The full question and answer can be viewed below:

May also inspired a Eurovision number.

Iceland’s Eurovision 2019 representatives Hatari were asked by OUTtv what special person they could bring to Tel Aviv, they unequivocally answered Theresa May. They continued to say “we hear she’s going through a tough time right now. So a happy occasion like the [Eurovision] …could really cheer her up.” Hatari also mentioned that they loved her dance moves, in reference to May’s entrance to the Conservative Party conference with ABBA’s “Dancing Queen” playing back- plan.

Boris Johnson

May’s successor, Boris Johnson, was a strong supporter of holding this year’s Eurovision Song Contest in Ukraine. He clarified this view in June 2022, after returning from a surprise visit to Kyiv. At the time, there was already speculation that Ukraine would not be able to host Eurovision 2023 in light of Russia’s invasion, and that as a finalist in 2022, the UK would be invited to intervene.

At the RAF, Brize Norton Johnson told on-hold media: “The Ukrainians won… I know we had a fantastic entry, I know we came second and I would like it to be [in the UK] …but the fact is [Ukraine] won and they deserve to have it. I believe they can have it and I believe they should have it.”

Despite Johnson’s public comments, on July 25, 2022, the EBU, UA:PBC and the BBC announced that Eurovision 2023 would indeed be held in the UK. On the same day, Johnson tweeted:

“Last week, President [Zelenskyy] and I agreed that wherever Eurovisoin 2023 takes place, it must celebrate the country and the people of Ukraine. As we are now hosts, the UK will honor that commitment directly – and run a fantastic competition on behalf of our Ukrainian friends.”

Liz Truss

Considering his tenure as prime minister only lasted forty-nine days, it’s no surprise that Truss made no public comments about Eurovision as prime minister. However, she made some remarks about Eurovision when she was trade minister.

In May 2021, Truss appeared on LBC radio for an interview. Earlier that month, James Newman scored ‘null points’ at Eurovision 2021. When asked, Truss denied the result was due to a Brexit backlash.

Truss instead revealed that she believed the problem had to do with the way the British entrant was selected and his lack of preparation:

“I think there’s a fundamental problem with the way we choose our…singers for [Eurovision] … I think we need to have more competition to get the right entry, I think they need to be tested more with the public.”

Britain’s eventual third female prime minister even likened her media appearances to the kind of rigor a British Eurovision contestant would have to endure: “I’m here today at LBC to answer questions from listeners. is the kind of test we need for our song contest entrant to pass, so maybe it should be LBC running it, not the BBC.

Truss’ suggestion that LBC instead of BBC should choose the British Eurovision entrant was not taken up. However, there has indeed been a change in the selection process. BMG, the label that helped the BBC choose James Newman, has been replaced by TaP Music. The latter, with the BBC, selected Sam Ryder to represent the United Kingdom at Eurovision 2022 where he finished second. So maybe Truss was onto something after all.

Rishi Sunak

Given that it is almost certain that Eurovision 2023 will be held during his time as Prime Minister, the current British Prime Minister has already been asked several times about the Liverpool competition.

In an interview with the BBC’s Jon Kay, Sunak revealed that while he won’t be attending Eurovision this year in person, he will be hosting a viewing party in Downing Street for Ukrainian families.

Sunak said: “[we have to] remember that the reason we are hosting Eurovision is because of the situation in Ukraine. So we thought it would be a good idea to bring Ukrainian families here to watch the evening… it’s a good source of pride for the whole country to do that.”

Unfortunately, the current British Prime Minister also remarked that due to his busy schedule, he doesn’t have time to be a Eurovision fan.

Suank was also asked a Eurovision-related question in the House of Commons. On March 8 this year, Labor MP Kevin Brennan questioned why the Conservative government was not doing more to support genuine Eurovision fans by jacking up ticket prices for the competition. This was in light of a report by BBC Radio 4’s You and Yours which revealed that queue jumpers had bought Eurovision tickets and then put them up for sale at a much higher price on websites not secured.

The British Prime Minister has promised to make sure to look into the matter and see what can be done. He also remarked: “It’s a source of enormous pride for us to be hosting Eurovision. I know it’s something everyone is looking forward to and we need to make sure there’s as wide an access as possible to see it.”

Given that the five most recent British Prime Ministers have been asked about Eurovision at some point in their political careers, it shows that the contest is still an important part of Britain’s cultural psyche.

