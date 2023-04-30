Politics
British Prime Ministers and their remarks on Eurovision
Eurovision is a big deal even in the UK. So much so that most recent UK prime ministers have been asked about the contest during their tenure.
In light of this year’s competition taking place in Liverpool, we take a look and see what various UK PMs have said about the Europe-wide competition over the years.
David Cameron
The first Conservative Prime Minister of this current term of Conservative government managed to talk about Eurovision in the House of Commons. When asked in April 2016 what was the worst argument he’d heard for leaving the European Union (EU), Cameron replied: I think that’s probably the one we’d get from the Eurovision Song Contest .
Cameron even referenced Australia’s participation in Eurovision in his response. He said: I think it would not only be very sad [to leave Eurovision] but I think given that Israel and Azerbaijan and anyone anywhere near Europe seem to be able to [even] Australia I think we’re pretty safe from that one.
At the time, debate raged in the UK over whether the country should leave the EU. In a referendum on June 23 of that year, the nation did indeed vote to leave the European Organization.
Another Eurovision connection that Cameron has is that he was a huge Jedward supporter when they appeared on the UK edition of The X Factor in 2009. The Irish twins will then represent Ireland at Eurovision in 2011 and 2012.
Therese May
Britain’s second female Prime Minister has also been asked a Brexit-related Eurovision question. While appearing on BBC’s The One Show in May 2017, presenter Alex Jones (who was the UK’s spokesperson at Eurovision 2011) asked May if Brexit would also mean the UK would leave Eurovision.
After a brief pause, May said “no”, although she went on to say “although I’m tempted to say in the current circumstances, I don’t know how many votes we’ll get”. May was at the forefront of negotiations over the terms of Britain’s exit from the EU at the time. The full question and answer can be viewed below:
May also inspired a Eurovision number.
Iceland’s Eurovision 2019 representatives Hatari were asked by OUTtv what special person they could bring to Tel Aviv, they unequivocally answered Theresa May. They continued to say “we hear she’s going through a tough time right now. So a happy occasion like the [Eurovision] …could really cheer her up.” Hatari also mentioned that they loved her dance moves, in reference to May’s entrance to the Conservative Party conference with ABBA’s “Dancing Queen” playing back- plan.
Boris Johnson
May’s successor, Boris Johnson, was a strong supporter of holding this year’s Eurovision Song Contest in Ukraine. He clarified this view in June 2022, after returning from a surprise visit to Kyiv. At the time, there was already speculation that Ukraine would not be able to host Eurovision 2023 in light of Russia’s invasion, and that as a finalist in 2022, the UK would be invited to intervene.
At the RAF, Brize Norton Johnson told on-hold media: “The Ukrainians won… I know we had a fantastic entry, I know we came second and I would like it to be [in the UK] …but the fact is [Ukraine] won and they deserve to have it. I believe they can have it and I believe they should have it.”
Despite Johnson’s public comments, on July 25, 2022, the EBU, UA:PBC and the BBC announced that Eurovision 2023 would indeed be held in the UK. On the same day, Johnson tweeted:
“Last week, President [Zelenskyy] and I agreed that wherever Eurovisoin 2023 takes place, it must celebrate the country and the people of Ukraine. As we are now hosts, the UK will honor that commitment directly – and run a fantastic competition on behalf of our Ukrainian friends.”
Liz Truss
Considering his tenure as prime minister only lasted forty-nine days, it’s no surprise that Truss made no public comments about Eurovision as prime minister. However, she made some remarks about Eurovision when she was trade minister.
In May 2021, Truss appeared on LBC radio for an interview. Earlier that month, James Newman scored ‘null points’ at Eurovision 2021. When asked, Truss denied the result was due to a Brexit backlash.
Truss instead revealed that she believed the problem had to do with the way the British entrant was selected and his lack of preparation:
“I think there’s a fundamental problem with the way we choose our…singers for [Eurovision] … I think we need to have more competition to get the right entry, I think they need to be tested more with the public.”
Britain’s eventual third female prime minister even likened her media appearances to the kind of rigor a British Eurovision contestant would have to endure: “I’m here today at LBC to answer questions from listeners. is the kind of test we need for our song contest entrant to pass, so maybe it should be LBC running it, not the BBC.
Truss’ suggestion that LBC instead of BBC should choose the British Eurovision entrant was not taken up. However, there has indeed been a change in the selection process. BMG, the label that helped the BBC choose James Newman, has been replaced by TaP Music. The latter, with the BBC, selected Sam Ryder to represent the United Kingdom at Eurovision 2022 where he finished second. So maybe Truss was onto something after all.
Rishi Sunak
Given that it is almost certain that Eurovision 2023 will be held during his time as Prime Minister, the current British Prime Minister has already been asked several times about the Liverpool competition.
In an interview with the BBC’s Jon Kay, Sunak revealed that while he won’t be attending Eurovision this year in person, he will be hosting a viewing party in Downing Street for Ukrainian families.
Sunak said: “[we have to] remember that the reason we are hosting Eurovision is because of the situation in Ukraine. So we thought it would be a good idea to bring Ukrainian families here to watch the evening… it’s a good source of pride for the whole country to do that.”
Unfortunately, the current British Prime Minister also remarked that due to his busy schedule, he doesn’t have time to be a Eurovision fan.
Suank was also asked a Eurovision-related question in the House of Commons. On March 8 this year, Labor MP Kevin Brennan questioned why the Conservative government was not doing more to support genuine Eurovision fans by jacking up ticket prices for the competition. This was in light of a report by BBC Radio 4’s You and Yours which revealed that queue jumpers had bought Eurovision tickets and then put them up for sale at a much higher price on websites not secured.
The British Prime Minister has promised to make sure to look into the matter and see what can be done. He also remarked: “It’s a source of enormous pride for us to be hosting Eurovision. I know it’s something everyone is looking forward to and we need to make sure there’s as wide an access as possible to see it.”
Given that the five most recent British Prime Ministers have been asked about Eurovision at some point in their political careers, it shows that the contest is still an important part of Britain’s cultural psyche.
For continuous updates on all Eurovision Song Contest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok. All links on: https://linktr.ee/aussievisionnet
|
Sources
2/ https://www.aussievision.net/post/british-prime-ministers-and-their-remarks-about-eurovision
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- British Prime Ministers and their remarks on Eurovision
- Canadian Actor’s Death From Surgery Looks Like BTS’ Jimin Was An AI Hoax: Report
- Google Doodle honors late actor Alan Rickman and his career
- Magnitude 4.1 earthquake strikes Jammu and Kashmir
- Imran’s defamation suit against the minister is suspended
- The Story of Chinese Deception China India Ladakh Border Xi Jinping Narendra Modi
- PM Modi’s 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat today: UN live stream, 4 lakh theaters and special screenings
- Sonam Kapoor to deliver spoken word piece at King Charles Coronation Concert
- Tsitsipas says focus and relaxation are key to better service after victory over Thiem
- Tips for Mastering the Bold Fashion Trends of Color Blocking and Mixing Prints | fashion trends
- Nepse falls below 1,900 points – The Himalayan Times – Nepal’s No.1 English Daily Newspaper
- Invest in courageous and progressive journalism