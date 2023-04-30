Prime Minister Modis foreign policy@9

Over the past nine years, the United States has become India’s most important partner and China its most formidable challenge.

Over the past nine years, India has taken several far-reaching initiatives, both domestically and internationally, which have significantly enhanced its influence and prestige in the world.

RELATIONSHIPS WITH

UNITED STATES

The dynamism of India’s ties with the United States over the past nine years has transformed the US-India partnership into India’s most important relationship. During this period, the relationship has reached new heights and continues to develop rapidly. Both countries are active members of the Quad. India conducts the largest number of military exercises with the United States. The two countries are working diligently together for a rules-based international order, a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific with freedom of navigation and overflight. The United States is India’s largest trading partner. China’s increasingly assertive and expansionist actions in recent years have brought India and the United States closer together.

RELATIONS WITH WEST ASIA/MIDDLE EAST

One of the most significant achievements of Modis’ tenure is the significant energy given to India’s relations with West Asia and the Middle East. India depends on the six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states for 42% of its global oil imports. Qatar is also India’s main supplier of liquefied natural gas (LNG). Indian nationals make up the largest expatriate community in the Gulf States, with approximately 8 million Indian nationals living and working in the region. The GCC is also the largest trading partner of India’s regional bloc. The GCC also provided over 50% of India’s total annual inward remittances. India recently signed an ambitious FTA with the United Arab Emirates. Relations in traditional areas have been complemented by a diversification in recent years towards cooperation in security and defence. Several countries in the Middle East and West Asia, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Palestine, have decorated Prime Minister Modi with their highest national honours. India’s growing relations with these countries had the added benefit of greatly reducing their support for Pakistan, especially on Indo-Pakistani issues.

The rapid expansion of relations with West Asia has been accompanied by a strong revival of relations with Israel. The I2U2 initiative (India, Israel, United States, United Arab Emirates) helps India overcome the previous chasm between Israel and the Gulf countries.

Neighborhood First Policy

India’s political, strategic and economic relations with most of India’s neighbors have improved significantly under the Neighborhood Policy first adopted by Prime Minister Modi at the start of his first term.

Relations with Bangladesh are better today than they have been since 1975. The unanimous ratification of the land border agreement and Modi’s very successful visits to Dhaka in June 2015 and March 2021, and of Sheikh Hasina in New Delhi in April 2017, October 2019 and September 2022 gave a significant boost to the bilateral partnership.

PM Modis’ first visit to Nepal in August 2014 was a huge success. The Indian government responded with exemplary speed to provide relief and medical care to the victims of the massive earthquake that struck Nepal in April 2015. Since his first visit, Prime Minister Modi has made four subsequent visits to the Nepal. There was a short period of turbulence in bilateral relations during the tenure of Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. However, relations have been on a steady upward trajectory following Oli’s impeachment by Nepal’s Supreme Court in July 2021.

Prime Minister Modi visited Sri Lanka in 2015. It was the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister after 28 years. It was a resounding success. India’s generous support over the past few months, amounting to around $4 billion, and the timely supply of food, fuel, fertilizer, medicine and other commodities urgently needed daily newspapers have established trust between the people and the leaders of the two countries, despite the tilt towards China that has been evident for some years.

With Pakistan, India has sent a strong message that no talks will take place until Pakistan’s cross-border terrorism ceases. By responding strongly with surgical strikes in September 2016 and on the Balakot terrorist training camp in February 2019, India has categorically informed Pakistan that it will face retaliation for any terrorist action against India. By repealing Article 370 relating to the special status of Kashmir in August 2019, India removed any role that Pakistan might have attributed to itself in the Kashmir issue.

India recalled its personnel from Kabul immediately after the Taliban came to power in August 2021. Although India has no diplomatic presence in Afghanistan, India has provided wheat, medicine and food. other forms of humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people. The Taliban are keen for India to reopen its embassy in Kabul. India has sent a technical team to Kabul to oversee the distribution of its aid. He has not let his guard down as Afghanistan and Pakistan continue to harbor a large number of terrorist groups that they could activate at any time.

Relations with the Maldives registered a rapid upward trajectory when the government of former President Abdulla Yameen was overthrown and Ibrahim Solih took power in September 2018.

It is clear that with the exception of Pakistan and Afghanistan, India’s relations with all other SAARC members are significantly better today than they were in 2014.

RELATIONSHIPS WITH

JAPAN & AUSTRALIA

India’s relations with Japan and Australia have seen a huge leap forward. This is reflected in India’s conclusion of civil nuclear agreements with these two countries. The three countries also concluded a supply chain resilience initiative in April 2021. PMs from the two countries visited India in March 2023. PM Modi is expected to visit Japan and Australia in the coming months . Japanese and Australian PMs are expected to visit India in September for the G20 summit.

MAITRI VACCINE

INITIATIVE

India’s leadership in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic in its health, economic and social impact has won it huge praise and respect from around the world. India has also become one of the few countries to share around 300 million doses of the vaccine with more than 100 countries. This compassionate attitude, especially towards developing countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America, which have been denied access to vaccines, has greatly enhanced India’s stature. The world has realized that the development and growth of India is good not only for its own people, but for the whole world, especially the developing countries.

G20 INDIANS

PRESIDENCY

India’s G20 Presidency in 2023 is based on its philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. This is inscribed in his motto of the Presidency One Land, One Family, One Future. India is one of the few major countries to have cordial relations with Russia as well as with the West and Ukraine. Polarization between the West and Russia and China has grown since the Bali summit. This made it even more difficult to reach an agreed text at the G20 summit in September 2023.

India is handling its G20 presidency very differently from previous countries. Realizing that no decision of the G20 countries would be sustainable without the large number of developing countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America who are not part of the process, India organized a summit Voice of the Global South in January 2023 to solicit their views, concerns and suggestions to feed into the G20 deliberations. Around 125 countries shared their thoughts.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE CONFLICT

Relations between India and Russia have been strained due to pressure from the West to condemn Russia for its attack on Ukraine in February 2022. India has taken a principled stance by refraining on most of the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council and General Assembly and advocating the path of peace, diplomacy and dialogue. To maintain its energy security, India has significantly increased its imports of crude oil from Russia. Western nations, including the United States and Europe, have come to grudgingly accept and respect, even applaud, India’s approach to the conflict. India has continued to maintain friendly relations with Ukraine by providing humanitarian assistance including medical supplies and equipment. The growing camaraderie between Russia and China and Russia’s growing emergence as China’s subordinate partner could force India to reassess its relationship with Russia.

EUROPE

India’s relations with European nations including the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal and several others have shown a strong improvement. India also resumed FTA negotiations on trade, investment and geographical indications with the European Union in May 2021.

INDIAN DIASPORA AND SMALL COUNTRY AWARENESS

One of the most important policies is to reach out to the Indian Diaspora in different parts of the world. Prime Minister Modi (and his ministers) spoke to huge and enthusiastic crowds in all parts of the world. The Indian diaspora has turned into a dynamic catalyst for India’s economic growth.

India has reached out to many relatively smaller countries in the world, including Pacific island nations, Africa, Europe, Latin America, etc., to strengthen bilateral political and economic ties. India has decided to open new embassies in 18 African countries and several others to expand India’s footprint.

On the multilateral front, India has successfully launched the International Solar Alliance (ISA) and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure Initiative. More than 100 countries have joined the ISA.

Indias Act East Policy and its enhanced engagement with Central Asia, Nordic States and the Republic of Korea are yielding positive results.

RELATIONS WITH CHINA

During the first years of his tenure, Prime Minister Modi strove to maintain a warm relationship with China. These attempts, however, received a severe blow, first with the stalemate in Doklam in 2017 and then with the clash in Galwan in June 2020. India has made it clear that relations will not return to normal unless the status quo-ante of April, 2020 is restored. India has also taken several steps to dilute its economic engagement with China with mixed results.

CONCLUSION

Prime Minister Modi’s bold, courageous and visionary leadership has helped the country navigate skillfully through the myriad challenges it faces and effectively leverage the enormous opportunities available to advance the political, security, strategic and economic interests of the country. India.

Over the past nine years, the United States has become India’s most important partner and China its most formidable challenge. The success of Prime Minister Modis’ and India’s foreign policy in the years to come will depend on how effectively India can expand and deepen its multi-faceted relationship with the United States and other partners, and safeguard and protect its interests and concerns with China.