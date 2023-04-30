Imran Khan explains conditions for one-day elections





PTI Chairman Imran Khan, addressing a large rally via video link, said the country was on the brink of destruction and only elected representatives should deal with matters. Interim governments have lost their legal mandate, Supreme Court justices instead of dwelling on internal disputes should fight to uphold the constitution.

Speaking to workers via video link, former Prime Minister Imran Khan said he was upset by the opening of the courts at midnight. Apart from the opening of the courts at night, I have never criticized the courts. I have always respected the decisions of justice because the nation which does not have justice cannot be independent. They (PDM) told me earlier that if you want elections, dissolve the assemblies and now that we have dissolved the assemblies, they find excuses.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan further said that if the government agrees to hold elections by dissolving the National Assembly until May 14, we are ready to accept one-day elections across the country. However, one feels a rat in the dissolution of the assembly after the budget. If you want to table the budget, face an election and come up with a popular mandate before you table the budget.

The PTI President said whoever wants to make the budget will have to run for office first, only then will they make a budget with careful scrutiny as they will face the public over the next five years. They want to divide the judges and if their efforts are successful and the Constitution is desecrated in the country, then whoever comes to power will make the law according to their whims.

PTI President Imran Khan also urged all Supreme Court justices the nation sees towards them. 90 days have passed and caretaker governments have become illegal. The caretaker governments were instructed to hold elections, but they did nothing about it. “Why are interim governments still in power and who is behind them? We only hope for justice from the Supreme Court,” Khan said.

Imran Khan also said that since the thieves came to power they have destroyed institutions. Nine lakh Pakistanis have yet left the country. The sanctity of Pervez Elahi’s family privacy has been violated. The public is furious and if the hope of an election is lost, the situation will become worse than in Sri Lanka.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nation.com.pk/30-Apr-2023/imran-khan-explains-terms-for-single-day-elections The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos