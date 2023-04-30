China intends to access Mercosur via Paraguay and Xi Jinping seeks his own geopolitical victory in Asuncin

Chinese President Xi Jinping (Reuters)

This Sunday, April 30 Paraguay elect a new president and depending on the winner, the Paraguay’s status as Taiwan’s last diplomatic ally in South America could be in question.. The candidate of the opposition coalition, Efran Alegre, slipped the possibility of establishing diplomatic relations with Chinaclaiming that it would contribute to the economic growth of Paraguay.

For years, sectors of the country, including agriculture, have been pushing for a diplomatic shift to materialize. They demand the possibility of accessing the main market for these products.

The candidate of Colorado Party, Santiago Peñain exchange, He assures that he will maintain relations with Taiwan.

And since the competition is very close – the polls predict a technical equality – the policy towards China has become central to the campaign and threatens to become the next epicenter of the geopolitical competition between United States, China and Taiwan.

Liberal Efran Alegre and Colorado Santiago Pea are vying for the Paraguayan presidency with the issue of Taiwan and China under discussion (AP)

For China, this is not just a bilateral issue, but it will gain access to Mercosur. Uruguay has been negotiating a free trade deal separately with Beijing for some time, even toying with the possibility of contradicting the bloc’s consensus rule, he warned. Victoria Connfrom the Department of Political Science and International Relations University of Southern Californiaat a conference on the subject organized by the Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center of the Atlantic Council.

Any type of sub-regional agreement is particularly in China’s interest as it will start interacting multilaterally, he added.

In the same vein, he analyzed the scenario Fernando Masi, former adviser to the Ministry of Finance, Industry and Trade of Paraguay and founder of the Center for Analysis and Dissemination of the Paraguayan Economy (CADEP). Paraguay would no longer be an obstacle, he assured and anticipated that if the diplomatic turn was made, Mercosur would be able to negotiate trade agreements with China as a whole, including a free trade agreement.. China could more easily expand its activities in Latin America, warned the Paraguayan economist.

In the South American block, Uruguay He was the first to promote negotiations with China. Last year I did not find a quorum but this 2023, after the hypothesis in Brazil of Lula da Silva and his more than friendly trip to Beijing, he already has a first ally. And even when Argentina expressed objections, a Paraguay allied with Xi Jinping could tip the scales.

Masi sees a change in Paraguayan foreign policy as inexorable. No matter who wins, I believe that sooner or later Paraguay will establish diplomatic relations with China because it is an economic power. Not to do so would be tantamount to having no relations with the European Union, with Japan or even with the United States. I understand the geopolitical dispute, but we are not part of this game and a decision in this direction does not mean that we cease to be strategic allies of the United States.

Evan Ellisresearcher at the United States Army War College Institute for Strategic Studies, warned, however, of the consequences that Chinese penetration of the region could have and presented as disastrous examples Nicaragua and Bolivia.

For Ellis, Paraguay will not get the benefit he imagines and wants. He rejected the romantic view that describes the benefits of the Chinese market as economic development and recalled that although Asunción has formal ties with Taipi, already maintains a very good flow of indirect exchanges with China, the equation would therefore not change significantly. Of course, the expert predicted that there would be a fierce Chinese advance in the markets due to institutional weaknesses in Paraguay.

We will see chaos and a deepening of the corruption that is already here, prediction.

Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou; Outgoing Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez and Argentinian Head of State Alberto Fernandez during the Mercosur summit in Luque, Paraguay, in July 2022 (AFP)

It would be a huge personal victory for Xi Jinping, he warned. Lev Nachman, Professor, Faculty of Social Sciences, National Chengchi University, Taipi. It is symbolic, he added. He explained that Xi was once again trying to isolate Taiwan and demoralize Taiwanese. Seeks to have an effect on voters, to influence internal elections. Every day, with his military maneuvers, he intimidates Taiwan. He wants Taiwanese to feel that their leaders aren’t doing enough.

Chonn also pointed to the geopolitical victory he would bring to Beijing: It would be to obtain the support of the only one who does not recognize it. He is not one more, he is the last absent from this part of the world.

Continue reading:

Paraguay elections: Santiago Pea and Efran Alegre decide who will succeed Mario Abdo as president

The Electoral Big Bang in Paraguay: Elections Without a Ballot and the Risk of Electing a Weak President

The dangers of seeing Paraguay fall into the Chinese trap