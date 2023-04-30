Donald Trump maintains his grip on Republicans in Georgia





A slate of Georgia Republicans led by Governor Brian Kemphandily won reelection last year over far-right primary opponents backed by Donald Trump and backed by the state’s party chairman, showing the limits of the former president and his 2020 election is in the Critical Turning State.

Despite those stinging primary losses, the state’s GOP shows little interest in moving on from Trump.

Last weekend, Republicans in Georgia’s 1st congressional district, which includes Savannah, elected as president Kandiss Taylor, a gubernatorial challenger to Kemp who ran on a Jesus Guns Babies platform and denies the legitimacy of his primary defeat. In Atlanta’s 6th congressional district, Republican activists considered a resolution rejecting the 2020 election results and declaring Democrat Joe Biden interim president.

In many ways, the Republican Party of Georgia is a train that has left Crazytown, and the governor is trying to script, lead and demonstrate that this is not the path to success, said John Watson, former chairman of the state Republican Party aligned with Kemp. .

Kemp and a handful of other elected Republicans said this week that they will not attend the states’ GOP convention in June when the state’s new party leader is chosen, citing dissatisfaction with current leaders of the left.

Adding to concerns over party leadership, Republican incumbents in Georgia are still angry with incumbent party chairman David Shafer, who promoted a Trump-aligned ticket of major challengers against them in last year’s primaries. . These state officials, including Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Attorney General Chris Carr, not only won their primaries but also beat their Democratic rivals by convincing margins.

I’m going to stand with those who believe in the election and in supporting Republicans, but I don’t think that’s fair when you have a party that’s taken on an entire ticket statewide and undermined our ability to be elected, Carr said Wednesday after a bill signing. at Bourford.

Carr and others are expressing hope that one of the three candidates vying to replace Shafer as party president will smooth things over. President since 2019, Shafer is stepping down as an investigation led by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis attempts to overturn President Joe Bidens’ 2020 Democratic victory in Georgia.

Kemp has been trying to promote a divergent view of Trump for Republicans since shortly after the 2020 election, when he defied demands from then-presidents to help reverse Trump’s narrow loss in the state. His impressive victory over Democrat Stacey Abrams last year fueled presidential speculation, but Kemp said he was not going to seek the White House in 2024. He did, however, seek national influence through the Association Republican governors and could set up a 2026 Senate run against Jon Ossoff.

But it is not Kemp who elects the head of the state party his militants. And this configuration has already caused conflicts.

Kemp was booed at the 2021 state party convention, and some members tried to censure Republican Gov. Nathan Deal, Kemps’ predecessor. Deal skipped both conventions in his second term.

People who show up at party events are not representative of Georgia’s Republican primary electorate, said Brian Robinson, a political consultant who was Deals’ chief spokesman. They are, on the whole, much more to the right, much more ideologically oriented.

The discord also raises questions about whether control of the party apparatus still matters. In Georgia, voters do not register by party and can participate in the primary of their choice. Unlike some states, Georgian party leaders cannot expel candidates from the primary ballot for disloyalty. And a recent Georgia law allows Kemp and some other state officials to raise unlimited amounts of money and coordinate with campaigns, which were once key party functions.

Post views: 0

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://floridapolitics.com/archives/608071-donald-trump-maintains-hold-over-georgia-republicans/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos