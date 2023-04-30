After Sharp saga, demands cronyism and sordidness must not taint next BBC president | Richard Sharp

Ministers are facing fresh demands to bolster the independence of the search process for the BBC’s next president after claiming cronyism and foolishness have damaged the company’s role and reputation.

The government was pressured to depoliticize the appointment of the post after the resignation of Richard Sharp, a Tory donor. He resigned after an independent investigation found he had failed to reveal critical information about his role in facilitating a loan for then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson during his candidacy.

An angry Sharp said he was resigning to put the BBC’s interests first after barrister Adam Heppinstall’s report revealed he had failed to properly disclose his role in facilitating a guarantee of loan of up to 800,000 for Johnson from businessman Sam Blyth, a distant relative. of the former prime minister.

Lucy Powell, the shadow culture secretary, is demanding a thorough review of BBC board appointments, a zero interference policy from ministers and the power for the appointments committee to put forward their preferred candidates.

She is also demanding safeguards to ensure that the selection committee for Sharps’ replacement will be free from accusations of cronyism and stuffing the panel of fellow travellers, an issue that has raised concerns in Whitehall. In a letter to Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer, she said that without major reform, the process of replacing Sharp risked becoming bogged down in the same cronyism and sordidness that led to the current mess.

Tory prime ministers giving jobs to their friends have already done untold damage to the BBC’s reputation and undermined its independence, she writes. I would like to have assurances that the process will be considerably strengthened and made more independent.

Insiders pointed out that Labor had also appointed political figures when it was in power. Not too long ago Labor was accused of appointing a Labor crony to head the BBC, so it’s a bit dark, a government insider has said. At the end of the day, the BBC receives huge sums of public funding, and while this continues there must be democratic accountability.

David Dimbleby, the veteran broadcaster, has called for a cross-party public commission to appoint the next BBC chairman. Presenter Gary Lineker also said the government should never be involved in the appointment of the president.

A spokesperson for the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said: The report from the Office of the Commissioner for Public Appointments makes it clear that the DCMS conducted the appointment process for the Chairman of the BBC in accordance with the Code of governance over public appointments. The BBC’s Royal Charter states that the President of the BBC must be appointed in accordance with the Code of Governance on Public Appointments, which clearly states that the ultimate responsibility for public appointments rests with ministers. Questions remain for Johnson. Although Blyth provided a loan guarantee, the source of the loan remained a mystery. However, the Observer can now reveal that the loan came from an unnamed UK bank. Although the entire loan facility was not used, it is unclear how much Johnson borrowed.

Lucy Powell said political influence over the nomination should end. Photograph: Sarah Lee/The Guardian

Opposition figures are now demanding full disclosure from Johnson on the loan. Boris Johnson should never have been allowed to appoint Richard Sharp to head the BBC, says Liberal Democrat MP Jamie Stone. Now that Sharp has resigned over the scandal, the public deserves to know exactly who was funding the sitting prime minister.

If Sunak is to govern with integrity, he must order an immediate, transparent and independent investigation to find out exactly where the funding for this loan is coming from.

The row left a series of questions for Simon Case, the cabinet secretary who featured prominently in the investigation. Sharp’s allies are furious with Cases’ conduct after the cabinet secretary claimed he could not remember details of a key meeting with Sharp in which he believes he leaked material information.

According to the report, no official note taker was present at the meeting and Case relied on his own notes to recall the exchange. Case did not dispute Sharps’ version of the conversation, but, according to the report, he simply cannot remember either way and is limited to relying on his notes.