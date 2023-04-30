“Mann Ki Baat, a spiritual journey, allowed me to connect with people,” says PM Modi





Reviews | Mann Ki Baat: A Conversation Millions of Indians Are Looking Forward To Dynamic changes have occurred at a dizzying pace in the audiovisual landscape. While these changes are by and large technology-driven and global in scope, a revolutionary change occurred closer to home in India when the Prime Minister, for the first time in the history of Indian broadcasting , gave the nation’s public service broadcaster the green light, for Mann Ki Baat, his informal and intimate exchange of ideas and thoughts with his compatriots. As Mann Ki Baat’s 100th episode approaches, it’s time to look back at the unique monthly radio address, which started in October 2014 and has had a memorable run. It started out as a curious communication phenomenon where a high-profile, tech-savvy politician engages, ironically, in a strictly apolitical conversation over a seemingly outdated medium. It is now part of India’s cultural zeitgeist and has entered the popular lexicon. When you say Mann Ki Baat, there is hardly anyone who will not understand what you are talking about, such was its impact. Its popularity is not without reason, it had important moments. It is tempting to ask, in today’s world, why did the Prime Minister choose radio? The reasons are not far from being sought. Radio is an intimate storytelling medium. There can be no more powerful instrument for such a frank, yet warm and uninhibited exchange of ideas between the country’s Prime Minister and the people of his country. And, the reach of AIRs is prodigious, with around 600 channels broadcasting the program. As broadcasts followed broadcasts, drawing applause not only at home but abroad, the BBC and NPR asked us to allow broadcast in parts of the world where most other modes of broadcast are inferior to radio. (Illustration by CR Sasikumar)

