Politics
Prime Minister Modi’s Mann Ki Baat turns 100 today
Yoga, women-led initiatives, youth and cleanliness are among the most discussed topics in the Prime Minister’s last eight and a half years Narendra Modi’s radio show “Mann Ki Baat”which began in October 2014.
On Sunday, it will complete its 100th episode. In the 99 episodes that have passed, the sacrifices and bravery of Indian soldiers, cultural heritage, stories of the Padma winners, science and the environment and khadi have also been repeatedly discussed at length, according to the transcripts of the episodes.
There is a marked difference in the subjects dealt with during the first and second terms of Prime Ministers. While the episodes aired between 2014 and 2019 were more general and motivational in nature, subsequent episodes projected many government policies and initiatives.
For example, in the early years there were generic calls for cleanliness, yoga, sports and fitness, and staying away from drugs; in the second phase, the Prime Minister spoke about India’s booming export sector, government’s e-marketplace initiative, Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya, Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, the rise of digital payments, start-ups and unicorns and the advancement of the space sector in India.
Over the two years of the Covid-19 pandemic and the 2020 and 2021 lockdowns, nearly every episode featured a capsule on health issues, such as following Covid-appropriate behaviors, vaccinations, lockdowns and reopening ensuing.
What has been a constant is the direct connection the show has helped the Prime Minister establish with the masses, and their interest in hearing what he has to say above all, the inspiring stories about the man ordinary.
About 730 people have been mentioned by the Prime Minister on the show so far for their inspirational stories, officials said, adding that 281 private organizations (including NGOs, self-help groups and villages) have also were congratulated for their inspiring work. Most of these mentions come from states and UTs like Assam (25), Gujarat (53), Jammu and Kashmir (29), Maharashtra (106), Karnataka (72), ‘Uttar Pradesh (76) and Tamil Nadu (52). Even 38 people from foreign countries found mentions for their extraordinary work and stories.
In November 2014, after ‘Mann ki Baat’ premiered on Vijay Dashmi the previous month, the Prime Minister himself admitted to realizing the power of messaging through the programme. He said, Last time we had general conversations. But then I came to a realization. Sometimes we think nothing is going to change, people are indifferent, they won’t do anything, our country is like that.
Neither our country like this nor our people are indifferent. Sometimes I feel like the nation is ahead and the government is behind, he said following his request to people in the first episode to buy at least one khadi outfit.
I didn’t ask anyone to be khadi-dhari. But the feedback I got from khadi stores was that within a week sales had jumped 125%, he said during the second 19-minute episode.
The recording and broadcast of the shows are handled by a team from All India Radio (AIR), which operates 501 broadcast stations across the country.
A senior official who was privy to the development of the programs said: It started as an idea that the Prime Minister could have a direct interaction with the people. Digital media were rejected because not everyone could own or use them. The concept was to reach the last man and the last mile. In this aspect, nothing could beat the transparent reach of the radio, he adds.
According to Prasar Bharati, which includes both AIR and Doordarshan, the current land coverage of AIR is around 90% of the country’s geographical area and 98% of its total population. A toll-free number has also been set up for citizens in remote areas to share their ideas and suggestions for future episodes.
Officials say that although it was primarily a radio show, it was planned to be simulcast on television through the Doordarshan network. So, the officials add, some visual elements also needed to be added for viewers, alongside the voice address.
Doordarshan is using its team of reporters to catch a glimpse of people listening to the message on their radios and even on their cell phones, especially in remote villages and remote areas, the officials add. Doordarshan Channels is also simulcasting it in sign language.
Ninety-nine episodes later, even Pakistan and China found unique mentions of Pakistan against the backdrop of 50 years of Indo-Pakistani war in 2015, and China, when the Prime Minister celebrated Diwali with jawans on the Chinese border, and how the Chinese also celebrated International Yoga Day at the Great Wall of China in 2017. After the Galwan Valley clash in 2020, without naming any country, the Prime Minister said: Those who cast a dim eye on Indian soil in Ladakh received an appropriate response.
Official sources say the 100th episode could be a good balance between looking back and looking forward, especially in the year ahead of crucial Lok Sabha polls.
|
Sources
2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/india/pm-modis-mann-ki-baat-hits-a-century-today-8583344/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Prime Minister Modi’s Mann Ki Baat turns 100 today
- Bollywood star Alia Bhatt flies to New York to make her Met Gala red carpet debut – Up News Info
- G-7 ministers agree on five principles for governing AI, emerging technology
- Chlo Sevigny craves more glamor – The Hollywood Reporter
- Colorado Avalanche News: Andrew Cogliano out indefinitely with broken neck
- Where does Texan western fashion come from?
- Indonesia: A 5.3-magnitude earthquake occurred in the Arafura Sea at approximately 07:37 WST on April 30.
- Imran Khan warns of similar situation in Sri Lanka if elections are not held in Pakistan
- Xi sends greetings to workers nationwide ahead of International Workers’ Day
- Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis duel in Iowa
- Kemas Alfarabi hopes President Jokowi’s visit to Jambi will not be just ceremonial
- The battle lines for next week’s UK number one album have already been drawn.