Prime Minister Modi’s Mann Ki Baat turns 100 today

Yoga, women-led initiatives, youth and cleanliness are among the most discussed topics in the Prime Minister’s last eight and a half years Narendra Modi’s radio show “Mann Ki Baat”which began in October 2014.

On Sunday, it will complete its 100th episode. In the 99 episodes that have passed, the sacrifices and bravery of Indian soldiers, cultural heritage, stories of the Padma winners, science and the environment and khadi have also been repeatedly discussed at length, according to the transcripts of the episodes.

There is a marked difference in the subjects dealt with during the first and second terms of Prime Ministers. While the episodes aired between 2014 and 2019 were more general and motivational in nature, subsequent episodes projected many government policies and initiatives.

For example, in the early years there were generic calls for cleanliness, yoga, sports and fitness, and staying away from drugs; in the second phase, the Prime Minister spoke about India’s booming export sector, government’s e-marketplace initiative, Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya, Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, the rise of digital payments, start-ups and unicorns and the advancement of the space sector in India.

Over the two years of the Covid-19 pandemic and the 2020 and 2021 lockdowns, nearly every episode featured a capsule on health issues, such as following Covid-appropriate behaviors, vaccinations, lockdowns and reopening ensuing.

What has been a constant is the direct connection the show has helped the Prime Minister establish with the masses, and their interest in hearing what he has to say above all, the inspiring stories about the man ordinary.

About 730 people have been mentioned by the Prime Minister on the show so far for their inspirational stories, officials said, adding that 281 private organizations (including NGOs, self-help groups and villages) have also were congratulated for their inspiring work. Most of these mentions come from states and UTs like Assam (25), Gujarat (53), Jammu and Kashmir (29), Maharashtra (106), Karnataka (72), ‘Uttar Pradesh (76) and Tamil Nadu (52). Even 38 people from foreign countries found mentions for their extraordinary work and stories.

In November 2014, after ‘Mann ki Baat’ premiered on Vijay Dashmi the previous month, the Prime Minister himself admitted to realizing the power of messaging through the programme. He said, Last time we had general conversations. But then I came to a realization. Sometimes we think nothing is going to change, people are indifferent, they won’t do anything, our country is like that.

Neither our country like this nor our people are indifferent. Sometimes I feel like the nation is ahead and the government is behind, he said following his request to people in the first episode to buy at least one khadi outfit.

I didn’t ask anyone to be khadi-dhari. But the feedback I got from khadi stores was that within a week sales had jumped 125%, he said during the second 19-minute episode.

The recording and broadcast of the shows are handled by a team from All India Radio (AIR), which operates 501 broadcast stations across the country.

A senior official who was privy to the development of the programs said: It started as an idea that the Prime Minister could have a direct interaction with the people. Digital media were rejected because not everyone could own or use them. The concept was to reach the last man and the last mile. In this aspect, nothing could beat the transparent reach of the radio, he adds.

According to Prasar Bharati, which includes both AIR and Doordarshan, the current land coverage of AIR is around 90% of the country’s geographical area and 98% of its total population. A toll-free number has also been set up for citizens in remote areas to share their ideas and suggestions for future episodes.

Officials say that although it was primarily a radio show, it was planned to be simulcast on television through the Doordarshan network. So, the officials add, some visual elements also needed to be added for viewers, alongside the voice address.

Doordarshan is using its team of reporters to catch a glimpse of people listening to the message on their radios and even on their cell phones, especially in remote villages and remote areas, the officials add. Doordarshan Channels is also simulcasting it in sign language.

Ninety-nine episodes later, even Pakistan and China found unique mentions of Pakistan against the backdrop of 50 years of Indo-Pakistani war in 2015, and China, when the Prime Minister celebrated Diwali with jawans on the Chinese border, and how the Chinese also celebrated International Yoga Day at the Great Wall of China in 2017. After the Galwan Valley clash in 2020, without naming any country, the Prime Minister said: Those who cast a dim eye on Indian soil in Ladakh received an appropriate response.

Official sources say the 100th episode could be a good balance between looking back and looking forward, especially in the year ahead of crucial Lok Sabha polls.