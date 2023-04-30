Trump intensifies competition with DeSantis in planning trip to Iowa | WE





Competition between Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis heats up as the former president plans a trip back to Iowa on the same day the Florida governor was already going to be in the state that will launch the Republican contest for the White House .

A Trump campaign official said Saturday that the former president plans to be in Iowa on May 13 to headline an organizational rally at a sprawling park in downtown Des Moines. That’s when DeSantis was already scheduled to headline Iowa Rep. Randy Feenstras’ annual summer fundraiser in northwest Iowa and speak at a fundraiser. for a party later that night in Cedar Rapids.

The Trump campaign official, who requested anonymity to discuss the trip before it was announced, said the Des Moines organizing rally had been in the planning stages for weeks and was aimed at identifying supporters and caucus volunteers.

The move is a sign of escalating competition between the two men who, at least for now, are the leading contenders for the Republican presidential nomination. Trump and his allies have grown increasingly emboldened in their efforts to attack and sideline DeSantis, who is expected to announce his White House candidacy sometime after the Florida legislature wraps up in the coming week.

But Trump’s trip is also notable for its focus on the kind of ground-level organizing that’s vital in Iowa politics and was often missing during his 2016 campaign, when Texas Sen. Ted Cruz overtook him and won the state GOP caucuses.

Trump focused almost singularly on the sway of DeSantis, whom he attacked for political stances on rights reform, his loyalty to conservative causes, even his character. While DeSantis has largely ignored Trump’s jabs, a super pro-DeSantis political action committee, Never Back Down, began responding in paid ads this month.

The stakes for both men are particularly high in Iowa, where the February caucuses offer them opportunities to cement their status at the top of the GOP. A poor performance, however, would provide an opening for other Republicans to mount an upstart campaign.

The Trumps 2016 campaign in Iowa was a seat-of-the-pants operation run patchily by campaign newcomers who, including the candidate, had no idea what caucuses are. The roughly 1,700 precinct-level Republican political meetings, a remnant of prairie civic life, include a presidential preference question but require in-person attendance on a typically freezing winter evening.

Eight years ago, the Trumps Iowa team left contact information for about 10,000 Iowans interested in supporting him ahead of the caucuses, where Trump conducted the preparatory polls but failed to counter the Cruz’s more organized campaign.

Armed not just with refined data from the 2016 caucus, but also insights gleaned from two national campaigns, Trump’s advisers say they are developing a data and digital engagement strategy that they believe would put him in the spotlight. position to win the caucuses. It’s an expectation that Iowa GOP strategists say is an absolute must for the former president, who carried Iowa comfortably through the 2016 and 2020 general elections.

Meanwhile Never Back Down, led by lead strategist for the DeSantis 2022 re-election campaign in Florida, Phil Cox, has named Republican operatives in Iowa to its slate as it seeks to tap into interested GOP activists while the Iowa 2024 campaign kicks off. Among them is Ryan Koopmans, the former chief of staff for Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds.

The group has been running TV ads in Iowa and other early voting states New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada for weeks, and plans to launch a new one on Monday.

