Imran accepts same-day polls, but there’s a caveat

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf President Imran Khan has said that if the government dissolves the National Assembly by May 14 and heads for elections, we are ready to accept the condition of holding simultaneous polls in across the country, but the malevolence is evident in the matter. to dissolve the assembly after the budget.

Addressing senior PTI leaders on Saturday, the former prime minister said: “If you [the coalition rulers] want to pass the budget, first win the elections and the people will give you their mandate.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry, Shibli Faraz, Senator Azam Swati, Ijaz Chaudhry, Hammad Azhar, Mahmood Khan and others were present.

During the meeting, the former Prime Minister received a detailed briefing on the process of dialogue with the government, while various proposals and future action plans were also discussed.

PTI rejects ‘attempts to sabotage’ election talks with government

The meeting strongly condemned the late night raid at the residence of Central Party Chairman and former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

Sources said leaders present at the meeting believed the police operation could be a plot to abruptly end talks with the government.

Participants believed that if the party canceled the dialogue, the government might have an opportunity to defend their case for delaying the Supreme Court elections.

The leaders also suggested that the talks with the government should not drag on but if their proposal was not accepted, the dialogue could be called off. However, the leaders expressed their view that talks with the government should continue.

In a media interview, PTI Central Punjab General Secretary Azhar confirmed that negotiations with the government would continue, adding that no one was against it.

Meanwhile, PTI leaders also condemned the nighttime raid on Elahi’s residence, calling it the worst kind of political victimization.

A team from the Punjab Police and Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) raided Elahi’s residence but after the six-hour operation they failed to apprehend the former minister chief. The action drew strong criticism from the PTI, which had previously expressed concern over the arrest of its workers and leaders.

After meeting Elahi’s family, PTI Vice President Qureshi told the media that the former CM was out on bail and that police had raided his house to arrest him, adding that without no search warrant, the sanctity of his home had been violated. “I am at a loss for words and I strongly condemn the action of the government,” he added.

He commended the President of the PTI and his family for showing courage and determination in the face of state brutality.

He said everyone knows that when PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif goes through a difficult time, Elahi relieves his family instead of giving them a hard time.

“The PTI was going through a difficult time. Not long ago, the residence of PTI Chairman Imran was also attacked while his wife was alone in the house,” he recalls.

Qureshi told the media that when meeting with the coalition government, he said that on the one hand they were negotiating and on the other hand their workers were being arrested. “What is happening?”

He said, “After raising this issue with the government team, the workers were released.

In his tweet, PTI Senior Vice President Fawad also condemned the police action, saying the attack on Elahi’s house, the detention of PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur despite being granted bail and arrests of party workers made the bargaining process meaningless.

“If the government’s negotiating team fails to maintain a cordial atmosphere for the talks, despite their assurances, how can they make big decisions?

At the meeting under the leadership of the PTI President, we will decide whether or not to continue the talks,” he added.

Shortly after hearing the news, Elahi’s son Moonis took to Twitter to denounce the police action, saying that Punjab police had arrived at their residence to arrest his father, although he was released on bail in the case.

The top PTI leader, Senator Ali Zafar, was taken aback by the raid on Elahi’s house, saying on the one hand that the negotiations were taking place in a cordial atmosphere and that both sides were making progress and on the other hand , that a police operation had been carried out. “I don’t understand its purpose,” he added.

“The attack on Elahi’s house was against the standards of democracy because the sanctity of his house and women was violated. Today we will decide whether we will attend the negotiation meeting on Tuesday,” he added.

Read more Feds deny involvement in nighttime raid on Elahi’s residence

In a statement, PTI Central Punjab Chairman Dr Yasmin Rashid also condemned the attack, saying Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was resorting to the worst policy of revenge. “The imported government is showing extreme brutality against its opponents. The Punjab Police have crossed all bounds of oppression and injustice at the behest of the government.

Meanwhile, top Pakistan People’s Party leader and lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan condemned the raid on the former Punjab CM’s house.

Speaking to the media, he said raiding the residence of the leaders of a specific party like Elahi’s would make things politically worse.

He claimed that a negative tradition of oppression and new forms of fascism seen in the raid at Elahi’s residence were being introduced, adding that this incident should be taken seriously as barbarism had caused casualties. massive attacks on the government and its allies.

He also said it appeared the government was trying to derail the negotiations as efforts were also made to influence the courts in the crucial issue of holding elections in Punjab and the KP within 90 days of the dissolution. of the two provincial assemblies. “The Supreme Court has not changed its order and the elections will take place on May 14,” he added.

So far, the government and PTI leaders have held two rounds of talks and the third was scheduled for Tuesday.

After months of political wrangling, the ruling coalition and PTI leaders sat around the table for talks on April 27 that had revived hopes for breaking the ongoing political and constitutional impasse in the country.

In the first official interaction since the ousting of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in a vote of no confidence in April last year, leaders of the coalition parties and the PTI met in parliament. The two sides considered developing a consensus on the simultaneous holding of general elections throughout the country.

Efforts to find common ground through dialogue continued on April 28, as not only did the talks stay on track, but the leaders of the two sides refused to let their differences stand in the way of forging a consensus on the general elections.

During the discussions, the PTI demanded an early date for the dissolution of the National Assembly as well as the two remaining provincial assemblies – Sind and Balochistan – so that the elections could be called on a single day in July this year.

The government side, however, said the government should complete its constitutional mandate, adding that elections could be held in August or September.

He had asked for time to get an opinion on the direction of the allied parties by Tuesday. Among other things, the PTI wants the government not to present the budget, but the latter insists.

The PTI already dissolved the Punjab and KP assemblies in January in an attempt to force the federal government to call a snap general election in the country. However, the party was unable to achieve the desired result even after the 90-day constitutional limit for holding elections expired and despite the Supreme Court’s intervention in the case.

Read also Resignations of PTI MPs cannot be withdrawn: Ashraf

During the talks, the PTI team told the government that the election date in Punjab – ordered by the Supreme Court on May 14 – could be extended after the government gives the date for disbanding the national as well as the two remaining provincial elections. assembled. However, the government has not yet agreed to give a date for this. The two sides also talked about giving constitutional cover to the past and some future events as the 90-day constitutional period for holding elections in Punjab and KP after the assemblies are dissolved had already passed.

During the talks, the government included Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique, Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar, Economic Affairs Minister Ayaz Sadiq, Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Yousaf Raza Gilani, Muttahida Qaumi. Kishwar Zehra of the Pakistan Movement (MQM-P) and Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research of the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q), Tariq Bashir Cheema.

The PTI was represented by Vice President Qureshi, Fawad and Senator Zafar. The next meeting of the two parties will take place on Tuesday at 11 a.m. in Parliament.

