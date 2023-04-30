President Jokowi to lead seven of eight ASEAN summit meetings





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will lead seven of the eight meetings during the 42nd summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to be held May 9-11 in Labuan Bajo, in East Nusa Tenggara. According to the statement released by the 2023 ASEAN Summit Communications and Media Team on Saturday, the meetings that Jokowi will lead will include the Plenary Session, the Summit Retreat Session and the 15th Indonesia-Malaysia-Growth Triangle Session. Thailand (IMT-GT). There will also be meetings with representatives of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), ASEAN Youth, ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ABAC) and the High Level Task Force on the post-2025 vision of the ASEAN community (HLTF-ACV). Meanwhile, another meeting, namely the 15th Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA) Summit, will be chaired by the Malaysian Prime Minister. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Teuku Faizasyah said several issues would be discussed at the summit, including strengthening ASEAN institutions, formulating ASEAN’s post-2025 vision and the situation in the world. Myanmar. “There will also be a discussion on post-pandemic economic recovery, strengthening the health architecture in the region and other important issues in and out of the region,” he said. The 42nd ASEAN Summit is expected to produce several documents, including the ASEAN Leaders’ Statement on Strengthening ASEAN Institutions, ASEAN Post-2025 Vision, Handling Human Trafficking, protection of migrant workers and their families during a crisis, health, the electric vehicle ecosystem and the development of the ASEAN village network. The summit will bring together heads of state of ASEAN countries, including Timor Leste as the 11th member country with observer status based on the results of the 40th and 41st summits in Cambodia. During the summit, leaders of ASEAN members will also attend sunset viewing and welcome events on May 10, 2023, at the invitation of President Jokowi. Meanwhile, the joint program has been prepared by the assistants of ASEAN leaders. Additionally, a side event in the form of People Festival (folk festival) by the Department of Public Enterprises (SOE) and the Department of Tourism and the Creative Economy will be held from 9 to 13 May 2023. The event showcases various micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) products, beach cleaning and cultural performances. The 42nd ASEAN Summit will be the first of two summits under Indonesia’s ASEAN Chairmanship in 2023. During the first summit in May, ASEAN leaders will discuss internal issues of the association and other important issues both inside and outside the region. Meanwhile, the 43rd ASEAN Summit, scheduled to be held in Jakarta in September 2023, will bring together not only ASEAN leaders, but also leaders of ASEAN partner countries. Discussion during the summit will focus on developing and strengthening ASEAN’s partnership with external parties. Related News: Securing ASEAN summit with human approach: NTT police chief

Post-2025 ASEAN Vision to be Discussed at 42nd ASEAN Summit

