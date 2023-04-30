Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Karnataka

Prime Minister Modi said that so far Congress had hurled different types of abuse at him 91 times.

Humnabad, Karnataka:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today so far that the party and its leaders have hurled different types of abuse at him 91 times.

Accusing the Congress of also abusing the dominant Lingayat community in Karnataka, the Prime Minister further said that the big old party even abused Babasaheb Ambedkar and was engaged in abusing Veer Savarkar.

Striking in Congress, Prime Minister Modi, on his first campaign visit to the state after elections were declared on March 29, said people would respond to his abuse with votes, and as much mud as they pitch to the BJP, the lotus will bloom.

“Congress hates anyone who talks about the common man, who brings out their corruption, who attacks their politics of selfishness. The hatred of Congress against these people will become permanent. Also in this election, Congress has again started to mistreat me,” the prime minister said. Modi said.

Addressing a public rally in Bidar district, he said, “Someone made a list of these abuses against me and it was sent to me. abused 91 times with different types.”

“If the folks in Congress had made an effort to provide good governance and boost the morale of its workers, instead of wasting time on this dictionary of abuses, Congress wouldn’t have been in such a pathetic situation,” he said. he declared.

Delivering a speech at a campaign rally in Karnataka, which goes to the polls on May 10, on Thursday, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge reportedly compared Prime Minister Modi to a “venomous snake”.

As a row broke out, Mr Kharge reportedly backtracked saying his intention was not to hurt anyone and that ‘the statement was not for Prime Minister Modi but for the ideology he represents’ .

Prime Minister Modi said: “Insulting those who work for the poor and the country is the history of Congress.”

“I’m not the only one who was attacked like this. Last election they ran a ‘Chowkidar chor hai’ campaign, then they said ‘Modi Chor’, then they said ‘OBC community is chor’, and now just the election season has started in Karnataka, they have shown the courage to call my Lingayat siblings “chor”, he said.

“Congress folks, listen with open ears, every time you abused someone, they punished you in such a way that you couldn’t take it. This time Karnataka decided to respond to the abuse, to the pain inflicted on their pride, with votes,” he said.

Noting that abuse is being thrown at him by top Congress leaders, Prime Minister Modi said Congress was a party that also abused Babasaheb Ambedkar.

“Babasaheb Ambedkar himself had once said in detail that the Congress had repeatedly abused him. The Congress had called Babasaheb Ambedkar ‘Rakshas’, ‘Rashtra Drohi’, ‘Dagabaaz Dost’…you will be shocked to hear. Even today we see how the Congress is abusing Veer Savarkar. The Congress has abused the stalwarts of this country,” he said.

“Looking at this I feel like Congress respects me like they did Babasaheb Ambedkar, Veer Savarkar because Congress is abusing me in the same way. I feel it as a gift to me. Let Congress abuse me. I, I will continue to work for the country and its people. With your blessings (of the people), all their abuses will be mixed with mud. People in Congress understand, as much mud as you throw at us, the lotus will bloom,” he added.

Calling on people to set up a stable, strong and full majority BJP government in Karnataka, Modi gave a new poll slogan for Karnataka ‘Ee baariya nirdhara, Bahumatada BJP Sarkara’ (This time the decision is, the government BJP with a majority).

Karnataka needs a dual-engine BJP government, so that there is coordination between the Center and the State, that there are no obstacles, that the infrastructure projects are completed at a fast pace, so that the confidence of foreign investors is strong, and also that Karnataka becomes the engine of growth of the country instead of becoming the ATM of Congress, he said.

Suggesting that Karnataka’s election is not just about forming a government for five years, but about making the state the country’s “number one”, the prime minister, while listing various works undertaken by BJP governments to both in the state and in the centre, said: “To make Karnataka the number one in the country, it is necessary for the dual engine government to remain in the state. A dual engine government means double benefit, a double speed.

Accusing Congress of dividing the country and still indulging in appeasement policy, he said, Congress cannot understand the problem of the poor because they have not seen the poverty.

“Congress is a development politics party…it’s full of negativity.” Pointing out that Bidar’s ‘Bidri’ craft artist Shah Rasheed Ahmed Quadri was recently awarded the ‘Padma Shri’ award, Prime Minister Modi blamed Congress for failing him for decades.

Mr Quadri, who recently received Padma Shri from President Draupadi Murmu, had told Prime Minister Modi that he was wrong to believe that the BJP government would not honor him with the prestigious civilian award.

Stating that Karnataka has faced the consequences of unstable and coalition governments, the Prime Minister said that the aim of an unstable government would not be to serve the people.

Recalling that former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, as head of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government, had admitted that he operated at the mercy of Congress, he said, “this fear of saving seat or power will not allow them to do everything for you.”

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Union Minister Bhagawanth Khuba among others were present.

