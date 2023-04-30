Why is Imran Khan not acceptable?





I have vivid memories of the founding event of PTI at Holiday Inn, Lahore in April 1996. My late friend, Ahsan Rashid, and Mehmood Awan, and I visited the venue before IK to get an idea and flavor some participants. The room was buzzing with anticipation. Mazhar Sahi, a former Olympian had traveled from Chicago to participate. He still has the bill from the event he helped pay for as a badge of honor. IK was a national icon, cricket star and philanthropist who built a cancer hospital that offers free treatment. He threw himself into the tumult of Pakistani politics controlled by two competing mafias, PML(N) and PPP. IK arrived with Omar Farooq (Goldie for friends) at a lively reception. Many international journalists, who knew Imran Khan well, were among the participants. Full-throated slogans were brandished by his supporters, including “Prime Minister Imran Khan”. It seemed strange at the time, but it ultimately turned out to be true. As a member of the founding team, I am proud to be present at this historic event. IK’s speech had the same terminology and phrases you hear today. He stood for honesty, merit, justice for all and the elimination of corruption. I’ve seen old politicians snicker, “What’s this guy talking about?” It’s Pakistan, not the UK”.

I was deeply involved in the 1997 elections. IK drew huge crowds, sometimes bigger than Punjab’s darling at that time, Nawaz Sharif. However, the results of the 1997 elections demonstrated that the masses liked what the PTI stood for and wanted to see IK, but they did not buy into its message. It took nearly fifteen years, until 2011, for the message to finally resonate with voters. It took unwavering determination and tireless efforts against insurmountable odds for IK to start winning the hearts and minds of Pakistanis.

Democracy is dying in Pakistan because of the thousand cuts inflicted by the PDM.

IK has never wavered in its belief and commitment to bringing about change. He worked himself to the bone, but kept going. Omar Farooq, Afzal Ghauri and I recently recalled those early days on his sprawling ranch near Lahore. I intend to capture this memorable journey in a book; May Allah give me time and energy.

Fast forward to the present. A few days ago I attended a dinner with some very experienced and prominent journalists in North America. Invariably, the discussion revolved around IK. The host, while introducing me, commented on my unwavering support for IK without seeking any benefit. I explained that I had had a vision for Pakistan spanning five decades. I believe IK strives to achieve this. If anything, I’m grateful to him for his selfless struggle. I do not seek material rewards; just the realization of a dream that started at the University of Punjab.

The battle rages on. The intervention of the Supreme Court to uphold the Constitution is a breath of fresh air. The struggle between flesh-eating carnivores; the ruling elite and its unfortunate victims; the suffering masses reach their paroxysm. Where does their venomous hatred for Imran Khan come from? Ask a PDM supporter and he’ll give you a thousand reasons. Once we cut the chaff, a few stand out. IK means responsibility; equal opportunity and justice for all. He attempts to break the grip of corrupt mafias in all walks of life and; above all upholding the rule of law and respect for the Constitution. This is a direct assault on the Pakistani elite that benefits politicians, generals, bureaucrats and businessmen. How can they give up their control of the goose to themselves?

What are we up against? A serpent with many heads, like the hydra in Greek mythology. PDM insulted and attacked the judiciary in this yellowish parliament, then bowed down at the feet of the judges of the court. Prime Minister Sharif and his cronies have taken this page from Trump’s playbook; attack and intimidate even when they are wrong. IK attempts to drain the swamp of corruption that is drowning Pakistan. They feel vulnerable and exposed due to their corrupt practices. Democracy is dying in Pakistan by a thousand cuts inflicted by the PDM.

We are under a dictatorship. Their only goal is to retain power by hook or crook. Social media has broken the shackles of restricting the dissemination of information. Both Nawaz and Zardari disappear. They lined up their successors; Maryam and Bilawal. Other than being vulgar, rude, and crass, what do they bring to the table? None of them put in a day of hard work. Their claim to fame is born of privilege. They are confronted by Imran Khan who has worked hard every day of his life for the past fifty years. These softies have an uphill battle on their hands.

Prime Minister Sharif and the PDM’s knee-jerk reaction to securing a vote of confidence will come back to bite them in two ways. First, if the prime minister enjoys majority support, why did the finance bill fail? It is clear that Prime Minister Sharif designed it in defiance of court orders. Second, all parties in the PDM alliance have appropriated the disasters inflicted by this imported regime. They must face together the wrath of the electorate. IK comes from a position of strength. It respects the Constitution and is supported by the judgments of the Supreme Court. We stand at the climax. Will we have a democratic dispensation or will we degenerate into a corrupt and brutal dictatorship?

The author is the director of CERF, a non-profit charitable organization in Canada. The article can be followed on Twitter at the following identifier: @HafeezKhanPU

