Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Kharge Poisonous Snake Remark Kolar Speech BJP Congress Karnataka Polls





On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a town hall meeting in Karnataka’s Kolar district and responded to Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge’s remark about the “venomous snake”. The ‘poisonous’ spikes in Karnataka’s election campaign come as addressing a town hall meeting in Ron in Gadag district on Thursday, Kharge told people: ‘Make no mistake. Modi is like a poisonous snake. “When I fight corruption, Congress feels the most hurt and they hate me even more. They threaten me. They say ‘Modi Teri Kabar Khudegi’. Their biggest problem in this election is comparing me to a snake. They are asking people for votes by calling me a snake. But brothers and sisters, the snake is a neck ornament of Bhagwan Shankar. For me, people are also God, equivalent to Bhagwan Shankar and I am happy to be a serpent for this God,” he remarked. #SHOW | Congress hates me for fighting corruption. They threaten me and abuse me. For this election, the theme of Congress is the “venomous snake”, they compare me to a snake. The people of Karnataka will give them an appropriate response on May 10: Prime… pic.twitter.com/C6VeVyuLn7 — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2023 He also denounced the big old party for its ‘40% commission’, saying: ‘Congress has a reputation for an 85% commission. People have no faith in their government. One of their prime ministers has said he was sending 1 rupee but 15 paise Congress has always done appeasement policy BJP is not for appeasement but for gratification Congress has always grown under corruption Only BJP can take immediate action against corruption. Earlier, while attacking Congress Speaker Mallikarjun Kharge for his remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Karnataka BJP MP Basanagouda Yatnal called Congress MP and former party chairwoman Sonia Gandhi “Vishkanya” ( poisonous girl). READ ALSO | Congress has reputation for 85% commission: PM Modi in Karnataka after Rahul Gandhi’s 40% commission Karnataka election: Kharge backtracks on comments, Nirmala says Congress speaker is trying to shirk As an argument erupted, Mallikarjun Kharge backtracked on his poisonous snake remark saying his intention was not to hurt anyone’s feelings and the statement was not for Prime Minister Modi , but for the ideology it represents. “My intention was not to hurt anyone’s feelings, whether knowingly or unknowingly hurting anyone’s feelings, it was never my intention,” Kharge said in a series of tweets in Hindi. . “The BJP ideology is divisive, disharmonious, full of hatred and prejudice against the poor and Dalits. I have discussed this policy of hatred and wickedness. My statement was neither for Prime Minister Modi personally nor for anyone else, but for the ideology he represents,” he said. “Our fight with PM Modi is not personal. It is an ideological battle. It was not my intention to hurt anyone’s feelings and whether knowingly or unknowingly someone’s feelings were hurt, it does not was never my intention and it has not been the conduct of my long political life,” he added. Rejecting the Congress President’s clarification, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said he was trying to shirk.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.abplive.com/elections/karnataka-election-2023-pm-narendra-modi-on-kharge-poisonous-snake-remark-kolar-speech-congress-bjp-karnataka-polls-1598946 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos