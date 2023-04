Donald Trump evokes laughter at rally in New Hampshire by impersonating ‘twisted’ Biden: Watch

Former US President Donald Trump strayed from his usual talk at a rally in New Hampshire on Thursday to do his best Joe Biden impression, as political fate brings the duo together again for an election rematch l ‘next year. Trump used his Thursday campaign event in Manchester, New Hampshire. as an opportunity to ridicule the 80-year-old US president. Glancing frantically from side to side, the former president said in a hoarse, almost robotic voice, “Where am I going, I want out.”

The mimicry delved into Biden’s regular public blunders and blunders, which range from walking in the wrong direction to confusing words. As Trump mocked his successor, a crowd full of Republican supporters erupted in laughter and cheers. But that was not all. Trump continued to mock Biden, using the latter’s recent video announcement about running for president again.

Trump joked that Biden had declared his White House candidacy via a “prepackaged video” that would have taken “seven takes to get it right.” He further added that he would also have sent a recorded video to the campaign event, but did not as his supporters “wouldn’t have been very happy about it”.

” I want to go out. Where the hell am I going? – Donald Trump mocks Joe Biden

The former president put on a robotic voice to mimic Brandon’s usual routine of leaving the stage left (or right), as people in the New Hampshire crowd shout “ICE CREAM!” pic.twitter.com/7t0Cuw0XDB

Kevin Smith (@KJ00355197) April 28, 2023 Trump calls Biden ‘crooked and dishonest’

He then called the president “twisted and dishonest” and decided it was finally time to give him the nickname he originally gave his 2016 Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton. “On Tuesday, Biden officially announced that he would be looking for another disastrous four years. As you know, I did very well against ‘Crooked Hillary’, but today […] I will remove the name “Crooked” from Hillary Clinton. […] I’m going to remove the name ‘Crooked’ so we can use Joe Biden’s name,” Trump said at the rally.

Biden walks away from the Air Force Falcons after just 12 minutes.

Yesterday, Biden spent nearly 45 minutes answering questions from his employees’ children and walking around with them. pic.twitter.com/b0B9bDDVgm

RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 28, 2023

Trump’s latest dig at Biden comes as questions continue to arise about the latter’s old age and mental acuity. Earlier this week, a clip of the US president went viral when he was spotted walking away from Air Force officers just 12 minutes after interacting with them, a relatively short amount of time. shorter compared to the 45 minutes he would have spent “answering questions and walking around with it”. , the children of its collaborators”, according to the Twitter account of the Republican National Committee.

