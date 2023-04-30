Politics
Turkey’s first voters turn away from Erdogan – Europe
Remi Banet (AFP)
Istanbul ●
Sun, April 30, 2023
Student Emre Ali Ferli has known no leader other than Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Enough to make the 18-year-old the Turkish president’s main rival in his first vote on May 14.
“I’m tired of getting up every day and thinking about politics,” Ferli said, referring to the tumult of Erdogan’s 20-year rule.
“When President Erdogan is gone, young people will be able to concentrate on their exams and express themselves freely.”
Like Ferli, around 5.2 million Turks who have reached voting age since Erdogan came to power in 2003 – 8% of the electorate – will have their first say on election day.
The main opponent of the 69-year-old president, 74-year-old former civil servant Kemal Kilicdaroglu, is betting on students like Ferli.
“It is through you that spring will come,” the grandfather, leader of Turkey’s main secular party, told a youth rally in Ankara.
Opinion polls suggest that Kilicdaroglu has reason to be optimistic.
A survey showed that only 20% of Turks between the ages of 18 and 25 were ready to vote for Erdogan and his party of Islamic origin in presidential and parliamentary elections.
Both over retirement age in Turkey, Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu tried to woo Gen Z voters by pledging to scrap a tax on cellphone purchases and free internet packages.
Adding to Erdogan’s troubles, a third candidate, 58-year-old secular nationalist Muharrem Ince, is emerging as a fresher alternative.
“Erdogan’s vote is lower among young people,” said Erman Bakirci, a researcher at the Konda polling institute.
“First-time voters are more modern and less religious than the average voter, and more than half are dissatisfied with the lives they lead.”
“Anyone is better”
In Kasimpasa, a popular district of Istanbul where Erdogan played street football growing up, some are not afraid to denounce their native son.
“Erdogan must go! All my neighbors will vote for him, but not me,” said Gokhan Celik, a 19-year-old in a green tracksuit, holding two flags bearing the president’s face.
Firat Yurdayigit, 21, a textile worker, blamed Erdogan for building a third airport for Istanbul “instead of taking care of people”.
“I will vote for Muharrem Ince,” Yurdayigit said. “But no matter who gets elected, anyone is better than Erdogan.”
His friend Bilal Buyukler, 24, tried to defend the Turkish leader.
But even he admitted that Erdogan was “partly responsible” for years of economic turbulence, including historically high inflation and a currency meltdown.
“I can’t find work because of the Syrian refugees,” Buyukler said, blaming his unemployment on the 3.7 million people who fled the war on Turkey’s southern border to major cities like Istanbul.
“I can’t get married, it’s too expensive,” he said. “But I see no alternative.
“I can’t vote for Kilicdaroglu because of religion. He walked on a prayer rug with his shoes on!” he exclaimed, pointing to a campaign misstep by the opposition leader highlighted by pro-government media and Erdogan.
“Obstacle to my dreams”
Kilicdaroglu has worked to dispel the staunchly secular image of his CHP party, a constant concern for socially conservative voters who have found a home in Erdogan’s AK party.
Last year, Kilicdaroglu proposed a law guaranteeing women’s right to wear the headscarf, trying to ward off voters won over by Erdogan’s rampage of religious restrictions.
“Mr. Kemal will never let you lose your earnings,” Kilicdaroglu said in a video message aimed at conservative women.
His six-party alliance also includes three conservative Islamist groups, which Seda Demiralp, an associate professor at Istanbul’s Isik University, called “a message of reconciliation to the religious electorate”.
Sevgi, 20, lives in Eyup, one of Istanbul’s most conservative neighborhoods.
She will vote on May 14 but does not want to “mix politics and religion”.
“Erdogan is the main obstacle to my dreams,” said the young woman, who is working to raise funds to pay for a design school.
Her boyfriend interrupted, listing some of Erdogan’s achievements.
But Sevgi shook her head. “Even if he was a good president, he shouldn’t be able to rule that long,” she said.
|
