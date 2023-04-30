Guardian apologizes to Richard Sharp and the Jewish community for cartoon drawn

The Guardian has apologized to the Jewish community and to Richard Sharp after it published a cartoon it described as anti-Semitic.

The newspaper removed a cartoon depicting Mr Sharp announcing his resignation as BBC chairman earlier in the week by Martin Rowson from the Guardian website, saying it failed to meet our editorial standards on Saturday.

It follows a review finding that Mr Sharp, a former Tory donor, broke the rules by failing to disclose he had a hand in securing an £800,000 loan guarantee, then Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Receive The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our best stories

In a statement, The Guardian said: We understand the concerns that have been raised. This cartoon does not meet our editorial standards and we have decided to remove it from our website.

The Guardian apologizes to Mr Sharp, the Jewish community and anyone offended.

The cartoon has been described as having anti-Semitic imagery such as outsized and grotesque features alongside money and power.

The cartoon featured a depiction of Mr Sharp with a box marked Goldman Sachs, where he worked, which contained what appears to be a puppet of current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, a squid-like animal and a resume while ‘a Mr. Johnson figure sits on the money.

Cartoonist Rowson also apologized, saying: Satirists, though widely permitted to say the unspeakable in liberal democracies, are no more immune to the f****** things than n anyone else, that’s what I did here.

I know that Richard Sharp is Jewish; in fact, while I was collecting buddy nets, I was at school with him, although I doubt he remembers me.

His Jewishness never crossed my mind as I drew him as completely irrelevant to the story or his actions, and it played no conscious role in how I twisted his features to suit the standard cartoon book.

The cartoon has been described as having anti-Semitic imagery such as outsized and grotesque features alongside money and power.

Rowson added: The cartoon was a failure and on many levels: I offended the wrong people, Sharp wasn’t the main target of the satire, I rushed into something without giving enough time to consider things with the depth and care they require, and thus letting slip into silly ambiguities that ended up feeling like something I never wanted.

Posting to Twitter on Saturday, author David Rich said: The depiction of Richard Sharp in today’s @guardian cartoon falls squarely into an anti-Semitic tradition of depicting Jews with outsized and grotesque features, often in conjunction with money and power. It’s appalling.

Rich, who is the author of Everyday Hate: How Antisemitism Is Built In Our world And How You Can Change It and The LeftsJewishProblem, also explained how animals that have tentacles are used in negative drawings.

He added: The problem is that a squid or an octopus is also a common anti-Semitic motif, used to describe an alleged Jewish conspiracy with its tentacles wrapped around all parts of society that Jews are supposed to control. Especially money. Are those gold coins in the box with Sharps squids?

You could say the oversized facial features and tentacles are common to other subjects as well, so it’s just a cartoon thing.

Except where something has a long and familiar anti-Semitic history, it takes on a different meaning when applied to Jews.

Lord Austin of Dudley, who was a Labor MP before quitting the party due to what he called a culture of extremism, anti-Semitism and intolerance in 2019, described the cartoon as having anti-Semitic imagery and has said the newspaper should be ashamed.

Former Chancellor and Health Secretary Sajid Javid also wrote on Twitter: Disappointed to see these tropes in the Guardian today.

Disturbing topic or at best, lessons not learned?

MP Julian Smith also wrote: The depiction of Richard Sharp in @guardian is deeply depressing.

Anti-Semitism must be fought relentlessly, day after day. Lots to write about the report this week, but why?