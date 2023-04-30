PM Modi thanks people across India and the world, says ‘Truly humbled by enthusiasm’





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his Mann Ki Baat thanked everyone in India and around the world who listened to his radio show. He said he was really touched by the enthusiasm. He also urged anyone who heard his program to share photos of those special moments. I thank the people across India and the world who listened #MannKiBaat100. Really humbled by the enthusiasm. I urge anyone who has heard the program to share photos of those special moments. You can do this on the NaMo app or via this link. https://t.co/riv9EpfHvk Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 30, 2023 Prime Minister Modi, while addressing the nation in the historic 100th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, said his radio show was the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ of millions of Indians and an expression of their emotions. Addressing his Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Modi said he had received thousands of letters and messages from the people. He says he was “carried away by emotions” while reading them. Prime Minister Modi also congratulated the people of the country on the 100th episode of his monthly radio show which started on October 3, 2014. He said Mann Ki Baat is the ‘Mann Ki Baat of millions of Indians and the expression of their emotions. Also Read: PM Modis Mann Ki Baat 100th Episode: PM Narendra Modi says Mann Ki Baat, a spiritual journey for me

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newsroompost.com/india/mannkibaat100-pm-modi-thank-people-across-india-and-the-world-says-truly-humbled-by-the-enthusiasm/5249579.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos