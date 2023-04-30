Bidens’ economic diplomacy with China sends high risk, low reward





WASHINGTON: The United States is already walking the knife edge of financial recovery and President Joe Bidens’ economic diplomacy push with China is putting the country at high risk with low reward, writes Josh Rogin in The New York Times. Biden has announced he will run for a second term and Ukraine’s war and inflation are like salt on open wounds. And on top of that, Biden is redoubling his efforts to engage economically with Beijing. The author believed that increasing economic pressure on China in the current environment would carry its own risks. In fact, some observers praise Bidens’ course correction, while others point out that outreach is unlikely to produce results because the administration is not ready to concede to Beijing’s demands to back down on the issues. tariffs, technological restrictions and bans on products made with forced labor. Many national security officials see weaknesses in Bidens’ strategy to exert economic pressure on China. For example, an earlier plan to investigate China’s abuse of government subsidies was scrapped. And six months after the administration announced new restrictions on exporting technology to China, final rules to enforce those limits have yet to be released. Whether the administration has a serious plan to tackle China’s abuse of US capital markets is a closely guarded secret, according to the New York Times. When it comes to China, there’s a tension between Bidens’ interest in maintaining a tough stance and his desire to slow the relationship’s rapid descent. Meanwhile, China is courting its European allies in an attempt to isolate Washington. The author, citing officials, said Biden was seeking another meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping to follow up on their conference last November in Bali, Indonesia. But the track of strategic engagement has been frozen since Secretary of State Antony Blinkens’ planned trip was scuttled by the spy balloon incident in February. At this point, Xi won’t even accept a phone call from the US president. But his government has told the Biden administration it wants to resume economic talks. This allowed Bidens economic officials to move forward. Meanwhile, the United States should simultaneously seek engagement and competition with China. But Beijing is trying to force Biden to prioritize the former over the latter. The problem is, until the US tackles China’s economic aggression, it can’t expect fair competition or security, The New York Times reported. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dtnext.in/world/2023/04/30/bidens-economic-diplomacy-push-with-china-sends-high-risk-low-reward The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos