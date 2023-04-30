Indian Prime Minister Modi and US President Biden to meet Pacific Island leaders in Papua New Guinea





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden will meet Pacific island leaders next month in Papua New Guinea for a historic, forward-looking meeting, the region’s Prime Minister James Marape said on Sunday. , in a press release. It is a historic first and at the same time a futuristic meeting of the world’s superpowers, in the largest country in the Pacific, Marape said. Modi and Biden will stop in Papua New Guinea on the way to Australia for the Quad, which also includes Japan and Australia, on May 24. This will be the first official visit to Papua New Guinea for the two heads of state. While Modis’ two-day visit to the island nation will begin on May 21, Biden will land on May 22. Both will attend the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation Summit (India-Pacific Summit) on May 22. The Forum brings together 14 Pacific Islands, Cook Islands, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Niue, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu with l India at Heads of State/Government level. For the Biden administration, strengthening ties with Papa New Guinea is a key security policy as the island nation is courted by China, as Marape seeks to boost foreign investment. Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the country in 2018. India’s Prime Minister Modi’s Baat reaches a century today Washington’s renewed efforts to counter Beijing’s growing influence in the region stem from the Solomon Islands’ decision last year to sign a security pact with Beijing. China and Australia have been the main donors of aid and infrastructure to Papa New Guinea, according to the Reuters news agency. On the other hand, Papua New Guinea is negotiating security pacts with the United States and Australia, and Marape has been invited to visit Beijing this year. “In the Indo-Pacific conversation, PNG and the Pacific cannot be ignored. With our forest and sea areas combined, we have the largest carbon sink in the world and the largest sea and air space on earth,” said Marape. Marape said he invited the US president when they met in Washington last year, and was “very honored that he kept his promise to visit me in our country.” (With agency contributions)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/world/indian-pm-modi-us-president-biden-to-meet-pacific-islands-leaders-in-papua-new-guinea-587481 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos