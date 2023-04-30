Politics
Health, polarization and new voters
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan resumed election campaigning on Saturday, appearing to have recovered from a recent bout of stomach flu that interrupted a live television interview. The illness, which was declared gastroenteritis by Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, revealed a moment of weakness in the usually resilient leader.
The health of a head of state is always a delicate matter, straddling national security and state secrecy. However, transparency is essential in a democracy, because citizens deserve to know the physical abilities of their leader.
Erdogan’s cancellation of three days of in-person appearances was telling, as election campaigns and rallies were once his forte. I have closely followed his gatherings in the past and even deviated from the prevailing opinions at the time to predict his success. However, I have witnessed its performance slowly deteriorating over time.
His health problems are not the main obstacle to reversing this downward trend. Factors that were once his most important electoral assets, such as past economic achievements, divisive strategies, religious sensitivities, international influence and initial democratization efforts, are now absent or no longer effective for him.
A party without secondary leaders: AK Party’s Achilles’ Heel Erdogan’s conservative play This episode also shed light on his party’s lack of supporting figures who can connect with the masses. Many are either ineffective or divisive within the AKP party’s electoral base, making Erdogan’s absence detrimental to both his presidential election prospects and his party’s parliamentary performance. Moreover, the majority of opinion polls consistently show President Erdogan trailing Kemal Kilicdaroglu. The trend of the opposition vote split also shows a downward trend, increasing the chances of the opposition.
Fight to retain defecting voters against expansion: Previously, Erdogan might have used his forceful campaign performances along with state resources and his dominant control over public and private media to sway votes to his side. However, his strategy this time seems to be to retain his existing voter base rather than expand it. To achieve this, he relies heavily on conservative sentiments, launching unfounded attacks on the main opposition and stoking tensions along Turkey’s political fault lines.
Polarizing Tactics: Exploiting Turkey’s Political Fault Lines Contrary to the president’s polarizing populist tactics and “us versus them” rhetoric, the opposition embraces pluralism. Dubbed the “Table of Six”, the Turkish opposition is a diverse coalition of six political parties, encompassing secular, liberal, nationalist and religious conservative ideologies. This official alliance gathers the external support of left groups, liberal left, individuals, and in particular the Kurdish movement.
The unexpected tenacity of the alliance can be attributed to grassroots unity and the political leadership of Kemal Kilicdaroglu. At the head of the main opposition party, the Republican People’s Party (CHP), Kilicdaroglu’s ability to bring together the different factions and preserve the coherence of the alliance is essential to his success.
The disconnection of young people: New voters hold the key Faces of Erdogan difficulty connect with young voters who have lived their entire lives under his rule, as his AK party has been in power for 21 years. The number of young people voting for the first time is 5.2 million, an important part of the electorate which could influence the outcome of the elections.
Bypass traditional media control: Social media has played a crucial role in allowing the opposition and Erdogan’s critics to bypass traditional media channels, which are heavily controlled by President Erdogan. The outcome of the election may depend on how effectively both parties use social media platforms to spread their message, engage with supporters and influence undecided voters. Kemal Kilicdaroglus recent performances on social media, with record views on Twitter, indicate that President Erdogan cannot rely on his dominance of TV channels to prevent the opposition from getting his messages out to voters.
Second round scenarios: One factor playing into Erdogan’s hands is an opposition presidential candidate whose campaign mainly targets other opposition candidates. If this splits the opposition vote and prevents the main candidate, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, from winning more than 50% of the vote, the election will go to a second round. This would give Erdogan more time to employ polarizing tactics and improve his prospects.
Economic challenges: Erdogan faces Turkey’s faltering economy, which poses another daunting challenge. The persistent monetary crisis and soaring inflation rates have affected the daily life of Turkish citizens.
After initial triumphs under the AKP government, the Turkish economy began to stumble in the mid-2010s. The lira fell and inflation soared. Deviating from conventional economic strategies, Erdogan’s administration refrained from raising interest rates to fight inflation. Consequently, the once prosperous Turkish economy began to crumble under the weight of its inherent contradictions.
The economic downturn, coupled with democratic backsliding, has resulted in a considerable loss of votes for the ruling party. In the 2019 local elections, the ruling alliance relinquished control of many major cities. However, the drop in votes does not correspond to the severity of the economic crisis. In a more detailed analysis, I explained why the state of the economy is not the main factor determining the outcome of the Turkish elections.
In the Turkish electoral system, a presidential candidate must obtain more than 50% of the votes to win in the first round. If no candidate achieves this, a runoff is held with only the top two candidates, and whoever gets the most votes, not necessarily above 50%, becomes the president.
As the countdown to the May 14 elections continues, it remains to be seen how Erdogan will meet this myriad of challenges. It remains uncertain whether his entrenched political apparatus and polarizing tactics will be enough to secure another term. What is clear, however, is that this election will be a pivotal moment for Turkey and its future direction.
