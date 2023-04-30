



It was 2011 when Xi Jinping, then Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission of the People’s Republic of China, set the following goal: to transform the Asian giant into a “global football superpower” by 2050. And for that, he sets his eyes on three fundamental aspects: first, to qualify the country for another World Cup; second, to organize a World Cup; and in the third proclaim champion.

All this in a context where China were not even among the 70 best teams in the world. Moreover, he had only participated in a World Cup once, during the edition organized in Japan and South Korea in 2002. Without a doubt, the country needed a transformation and Xi Jinping was ready to give it to him, even if what he did’ was the intuition that all of this would end up producing bread for today and hunger for tomorrow. In 2012, Xi Jinping gained political influence by becoming general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and, a year later, assuming the presidency of the People’s Republic of China. But it was not until 2016 that Xi Jinping’s projects began to see the light of day. At that time, the Chinese Football Association rang the bell and gave birth to the biggest financial bubble in the world of football. China, football fashion The goal of making China a “global soccer superpower” prompted the first rush of players eager to make a killing to return to their home countries years later and with bags full of tickets. Names like Oscar ($65 million), Hulk (60) or Alex Teixeira (54), all Brazilians, were the first to land thanks, in part, to the fact that conglomerates and public developers emerging from the real estate boom were inundated with cashing in on the country’s main internal competition. These were good times for Chinese football. Its league, dubbed the Chinese Super League (CSL), already rivaled major European competitions in terms of spending. For example, $451 million was invested in transfers during the 2015-2016 season, placing it among the top five highest-earning leagues in the world. What goes up must come down Xi Jinping’s sleep has not even reached the light sleep stage. Bad financial decisions and alleged high-level corruption, coupled with a three-year pandemic, left football in the background. Even so, as Covid hit the economy and the housing market stagnated, funds from state-affiliated companies and developers dried up. The bubble had burst. The country is plunged into a football crisis. Empty stadiums resulted in fewer sponsors and therefore less revenue. In this line, clubs have struggled to pay salaries, and many foreign players and coaches hired (Scolari, Lippi or Cannavaro, among them) to raise the level of the national game have ended up resigning, even for the zero position. covid by the government which has made it virtually impossible to see their families. Here, the stats say it all: of the top 100 Chinese Super League transfers of all time, according to the Transfermarkt database, at least 75 were foreigners. And of all of them, only three remain in China. Guangzhou Football One of the best-known cases is that of Guangzhou FC. Considered the great ruler of Chinese football for the last decade, with eight championships – seven in a row – and two Asian champions, this club rose to fame after real estate group Evergrande acquired it in 2010 in exchange for 15 millions of euros. The entry into the club of Hui Ka Yan, owner of the real estate giant, has increased the valuation of Guangzhou Evergrande from 16 to 3,000 million dollars in five years. But it wasn’t until 2017 that the team began racking up four consecutive years of financial losses, leading them in 2020 to announce a retirement plan from football. A year earlier, it had accumulated losses of 270 million, a deficit that the construction company had to assume.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nationworldnews.com/xi-jinpings-failed-dream-of-turning-china-into-a-world-football-superpower/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

