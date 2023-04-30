The level of public satisfaction with Jokowi’s performance, the highest in history





President Joko Widodo Manado, BeritaManado.com — Towards the end of the term of President Joko Widodo or Jokowi, the people of Indonesia considered that they were satisfied that President Jokowi was leading the country through the results of the survey. According to Suara.com, the BeritaManado.com network, the results of the Indonesian political indicators survey showed that the level of public satisfaction with the work of Indonesian President Joko Widodo reached 78.5%. Indonesian Political Indicators Executive Director Burhanuddin Muhtadi explained that the achievement was the highest in the past 9 years. “As long as the indicator conducts a public satisfaction survey or Jokowi’s approval rating is the highest in history,” Burhanuddin Muhtadi said while presenting the survey results titled “Correlation between Presidential approval rating and support for presidential candidate and party before 2024”. virtually, Sunday (30/4/2023). He explained that the approval rating, which reached 78.5%, was the highest under Jokowi’s presidency. According to him, the first survey from January 2015 put Jokowi’s approval rating at 61.7%. “During Jokowi’s presidency, this is (78.5%) the highest approval rating he has achieved,” he said. Burhanuddin believes that the high approval rating cannot be separated from the ability of Jokowi and his team to control inflation. He said inflation is the highest benchmark for society in determining the level of satisfaction. “Jokowi’s success in controlling inflation can be seen from what happened before and during Eid this year, when commodity prices were relatively under control and stable. ‘wasn’t a significant spike,’ he said. He also explained in the indicator’s findings, another reason that brought Jokowi’s approval rating to the highest level in history was because he often provided assistance to low-income communities with a rate of 40.7%. The Political Indicators survey was conducted from April 11-17, 2023 by conducting interviews with 1,220 respondents with a confidence level of 95%. (Erdysep Diranga) Latest news Here’s what NasDem Bitung will do if Indra Ondang steps down



