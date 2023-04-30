Guardian removes cartoon labeled anti-Semitic





The London-based company Guardian newspaper apologized and removed a cartoon depicting an outgoing BBC President Richard Sharp after being accused of spreading anti-Semitic tropes. The image was posted the day after Sharp, who is Jewish, announced his resignation for violating conflict of interest rules. A recent review found that Sharp had not disclosed its previous involvement in securing an £800,000 loan guarantee for then UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The cartoon depicted Sharp with exaggerated features and carrying a puppet of current British leader Rishi Sunak. Dave Rich, policy officer at the Community Security Trust, noted that the image was similar to those depicting Jews “with outsized and grotesque features, often associated with money and power.” Sharp, 67, previously worked as a banker and is a former Conservative Party donor. He was appointed chairman of the BBC early 2021. Subscribe to the JNS Daily Syndicate

our best stories In a statement, a spokesperson for Guardian said: “We understand the concerns that have been raised. This cartoon does not meet our editorial standards and we have decided to remove it from our website. The Guardian apologizes to Mr Sharp, the Jewish community and anyone offended. The cartoonist, Martin Rowson, similarly apologized: satirists, though widely permitted to say the unspeakable in liberal democracies, are no more immune than anyone from other shitty stuff, and that’s what I did here. I know that Richard Sharp is Jewish; in fact, while I was collecting buddy nets, I was at school with him, although I doubt he remembers me. His Jewishness never crossed my mind as I drew him as completely irrelevant to the story or his actions, and it played no conscious role in how I twisted his features to suit the standard cartoon book.

